Economy

Jaishankar Highlights Interconnectedness of Foreign, Economic and Commerce Policies

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:51 am EST
Jaishankar Highlights Interconnectedness of Foreign, Economic and Commerce Policies

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s recent speech at the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav Celebration in New Delhi shed light on India’s foreign policy, underscoring its deep interconnection with the nation’s economic and commerce policies. Jaishankar emphasized that these dimensions are not disparate but are integral phases of a unified strategy that has led to India’s record-high export levels.

A Unified Approach for Economic Progress

According to Jaishankar, the close collaboration between the Foreign Minister and Commerce Minister has played a pivotal role in this strategy. He further praised the ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) initiative for its substantial contributions to domestic economic development and international recognition. This initiative has brought the diverse traditions and products of India to the global forefront, effectively showcasing the richness of the nation’s cultural heritage.

Commerce Ministry’s Role in Boosting Exports

The minister credited Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and the Commerce Ministry for their relentless efforts in promoting Indian exports. He hailed the ODOP initiative as a testament to their success, as it has tangibly demonstrated the diversity and quality of Indian products to the world.

ODOP and the G20 Summit

Jaishankar also shed light on the integration of the ODOP initiative into the G20 summit, which India hosted across 60 cities. The summit’s format, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, was aimed at preparing India for enhanced global engagement and introducing the world to India’s diverse offerings. The ODOP initiative emerged as a significant element of this endeavor, presenting a holistic picture of the country’s prodigious capabilities and potential.

Economy India International Relations
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

