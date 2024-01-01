en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

Jaisalmer Fort: Preserving a Living Monument amid Modern Challenges

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:28 pm EST
Jaisalmer Fort: Preserving a Living Monument amid Modern Challenges

Emerging from the sands of the Thar Desert in Rajasthan, India, stands the Jaisalmer Fort – a living testament to a bygone era. This UNESCO World Heritage Site, constructed in 1156 by King Rawal Jaisal, serves not only as a tourist attraction but also as a thriving neighborhood, business district, and place of worship for a large part of Jaisalmer’s population. Despite its remote location near the Pakistan border, the fort attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists annually.

An Ancient Icon in a Modern World

Once a significant city on the Silk Road, Jaisalmer Fort has witnessed periods of glory, conquest, and conflict. Today, it is a unique living fort, with thousands of residents nestled within its ancient walls. Its allure extends beyond its historical significance, with the fort offering a vibrant residential community, bustling businesses, and spiritual sanctuaries. However, the modern world’s demands present significant challenges to the fort’s structural integrity.

Preserving a Living Heritage

Heritage specialist Kavita Jain points to aging infrastructure, such as old sewage lines and improper drainage systems, as major threats to the fort’s foundation. Renowned architect and conservationist Asheesh Srivastava, who has been working on restoration efforts since 2001, emphasizes the necessity of local expertise in ancient construction techniques to maintain the fort effectively. He underscores the challenges in conservation and the delicate balance between preserving a heritage site while accommodating a thriving population.

Promoting Sustainable Tourism and Community Involvement

Chaitanya Raj Singh, the current King of Jaisalmer, calls for more local involvement in restoration efforts. He believes that this approach would not only contribute to the fort’s preservation but also support the community’s livelihood. The state government is stepping up to the plate by establishing regulations for construction and expansion, aiming to manage the fort’s preservation in a sustainable way. This initiative is a testament to the fort’s importance as a heritage site and its role in the community’s cultural and economic life.

0
History India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nostalgia Hits as 1996 Calendars Make a Comeback in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Jaisalmer Fort: Living History Amidst Conservation Challenges

By Rafia Tasleem

Radiocarbon Dating: Tracing Time's Imprint on the Natural World

By Mazhar Abbas

Tawaifs of Chawri Bazaar: The Cultural Conduits of Delhi’s Past

By Rafia Tasleem

An Australian to the Throne: Crown Princess Mary to Become Denmark's Q ...
@Australia · 2 hours
An Australian to the Throne: Crown Princess Mary to Become Denmark's Q ...
heart comment 0
Abdications Through the Ages: From King Edward VIII to Queen Margrethe II

By Dil Bar Irshad

Abdications Through the Ages: From King Edward VIII to Queen Margrethe II
SS Pacific Wreck Unearthed: A Sunken Fortune Resurfaces

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

SS Pacific Wreck Unearthed: A Sunken Fortune Resurfaces
Renewed Debate Over JFK Assassination Records Enters 2024 Presidential Election

By Wojciech Zylm

Renewed Debate Over JFK Assassination Records Enters 2024 Presidential Election
Reflecting on 1924 to Navigate 2024: Cal Thomas Urges Learning from History

By Nimrah Khatoon

Reflecting on 1924 to Navigate 2024: Cal Thomas Urges Learning from History
Latest Headlines
World News
Israeli Supreme Court Overturns Law Limiting Its Power
27 seconds
Israeli Supreme Court Overturns Law Limiting Its Power
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
5 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Ring in the New Year Following Kansas City Chiefs' Victory
6 mins
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Ring in the New Year Following Kansas City Chiefs' Victory
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
6 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
High Mortality Rates Unveiled in High-Risk Pulmonary Embolism Patients: A PERT Consortium Registry Analysis
6 mins
High Mortality Rates Unveiled in High-Risk Pulmonary Embolism Patients: A PERT Consortium Registry Analysis
Blac Chyna Reveals Journey with Breast Reduction Surgery
7 mins
Blac Chyna Reveals Journey with Breast Reduction Surgery
Countdown Begins for Türkiye's Pivotal Local Elections: Key Dates and Candidates
7 mins
Countdown Begins for Türkiye's Pivotal Local Elections: Key Dates and Candidates
Osaka University Researchers Discover Protein HKDC1: A Potential Game-Changer in Aging Treatment
7 mins
Osaka University Researchers Discover Protein HKDC1: A Potential Game-Changer in Aging Treatment
CrossFit Orillia and Rapid Access Clinic Unveil Innovative Recovery Program
7 mins
CrossFit Orillia and Rapid Access Clinic Unveil Innovative Recovery Program
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
5 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
6 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
24 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
25 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
1 hour
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
1 hour
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
2 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app