Jaisalmer Fort: A Living Heritage Site Grapples With Modern Challenges

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:41 am EST
Jaisalmer Fort: A Living Heritage Site Grapples With Modern Challenges

In the far reaches of Rajasthan, India, nestled in the Thar Desert, stands the majestic Jaisalmer Fort. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is not just a historical monument but a living, breathing entity housing thousands of people within its vast 1,500-foot walls. Built in 1156 by King Rawal Jaisal, the fort has witnessed the ebb and flow of history, served as a significant city on the Silk Road, and endured various conquests and conflicts.

The Living Heritage

Today, the fort pulsates with life, housing a royal palace, public temples, shops, hotels, cafes, and residential homes. It draws hundreds of thousands of tourists annually, despite its remote location near the Pakistan border. This living heritage site is a unique blend of the past and the present, offering a glimpse into a bygone era while still vibrantly participating in the present.

The Challenges of Preservation

However, the fort faces significant challenges due to its unique status as a living heritage site. The growing population within the fort is putting a strain on its ancient infrastructure. Problems such as water seepage into the foundation due to antiquated sewage lines and improper drainage systems are becoming increasingly common. These issues have raised concerns about the fort’s stability, as expanding homes and new constructions may be more than the ancient foundation can bear.

The Voices of Conservation

Heritage specialist Kavita Jain warns of the dangers of this population surge, while Asheesh Srivastava, an architect and conservationist working on restoration efforts since 2001, points to the scarcity of artisans skilled in traditional construction techniques. Chaitanya Raj Singh, the current King of Jaisalmer, advocates for more local involvement in the restoration efforts to decrease dependence on outside help and support local livelihoods. The state government, in response, is mulling over regulations to control construction and expansion within the fort, aiming to preserve its integrity and longevity.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

