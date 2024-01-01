en English
India

Jaisalmer Fort: A Living Heritage Site Facing Modern Challenges

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:49 am EST
Jaisalmer Fort: A Living Heritage Site Facing Modern Challenges

In the heart of the Thar Desert in Rajasthan, India, the majestic Jaisalmer Fort stands as a testament to the country’s rich history and architectural prowess. Unlike most heritage sites, Jaisalmer Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, continues to pulsate with life, housing thousands of residents within its robust walls. Constructed in 1156 by King Rawal Jaisal, the fort bears the imprints of a vibrant past, serving as a significant hub on the Silk Road and enduring numerous invasions and conflicts, including recent ones with Pakistan.

Living History

The fort’s charm extends beyond its historical significance to its continued relevance as a thriving community. It is not merely a monument frozen in time; it is a vibrant neighborhood, business district, and place of worship. The fort encompasses a royal palace, temples, shops, hotels, cafes, and hundreds of homes. Despite its remote location, it attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists every year, drawn to its unique blend of living history and cultural heritage.

The Challenges of Preservation

However, with the increasing population and consequent infrastructure demands, concerns about the fort’s sustainability are growing. Age-old sewage lines, improper drainage systems, and additional construction have compromised the fort’s foundation, posing a significant threat to its longevity. Since 2001, a concerted effort towards conservation has been in progress, led by architect Asheesh Srivastava, working hand-in-hand with heritage organizations and the royal family. The restoration project faces challenges, particularly in sourcing artisans skilled in traditional construction techniques, vital for preserving the fort’s architectural integrity.

Local Involvement in Restoration

The current King of Jaisalmer, Chaitanya Raj Singh, underscores the importance of local involvement in the restoration efforts. His vision is to provide support for the residents’ livelihood while ensuring the fort’s sustainability. The state government is also playing its part in preservation efforts by establishing regulations for construction and expansion within the fort. This shared sense of responsibility serves as a beacon of hope for the continued survival of this significant piece of heritage.

India Travel & Tourism
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

