Jaisalmer Fort: A Living Heritage Amidst Conservation Challenges

The Jaisalmer Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site ensconced in the Thar Desert of Rajasthan, India, is a remarkable exemplification of a ‘living fort.’ Thousands of people live within its ancient walls, making it a thriving neighborhood, a bustling business district, and a revered place of worship. Built in 1156 by King Rawal Jaisal, the fort has witnessed the passage of time, serving as a pivotal city on the Silk Road and enduring a myriad of invasions and conflicts.

A Royal Palace Amidst the Desert

Unlike other forts in Rajasthan, Jaisalmer Fort is a microcosm of a city in itself. It houses a royal palace, public temples, shops, hotels, cafes, and homes, making it a unique blend of heritage, culture, and commerce. Each year, hundreds of thousands of tourists flock to this remote location, adding a dynamic layer to its intriguing history.

Challenges of a Living Heritage

However, the fort’s status as a living heritage site is not without challenges. The burgeoning population within its walls has strained the ancient infrastructure. Issues such as outdated sewage lines and improper drainage systems pose a threat to the fort’s stability. To address these challenges, a series of conservation efforts have been initiated, spearheaded by architect Asheesh Srivastava since 2001.

Conservation Efforts and the Way Forward

Srivastava, who initially collaborated with the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, currently works with the Shri Girdhar Smarak Dharmarth Nyas Trust. He underscores the need for local residents to recognize and appreciate their heritage, and the necessity of skilled artisans proficient in traditional construction techniques. Chaitanya Raj Singh, the reigning King of Jaisalmer, advocates for involving more locals in the restoration efforts. This approach not only supports their livelihoods but also reduces reliance on external aid. With the backing of the state government, plans are afoot to establish regulations for construction and expansion within the fort, ensuring its preservation for future generations.