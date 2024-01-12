Jaipur’s Cleanliness Paradox: Recognition Amidst Criticism

In the historic heart of Jaipur, a city known for its vibrant markets and imposing forts, a call for sustained cleanliness echoes from its marketplaces. This plea for consistent cleanliness is a response to the city’s recent accolades in the Swachh Survekshan Survey 2023. Despite Jaipur Municipal Corporation Heritage’s achievement of the top ranking in Rajasthan and a commendable national rank of 171 among cities with more than a hundred thousand residents, market traders express concerns about persistent cleanliness issues, stray animals, and encroachments within their market areas.

Voices from the Walled City

In a recent meeting with the mayor, market associations within the Walled City voiced their concerns. They highlighted the transient nature of cleanliness drives, which often reach their peak during high-profile visits by esteemed individuals, such as the prime minister. The traders underscored the stark contrast between the city’s pristine condition during these visits and the reality that unfolds once the high-profile events conclude.

The Jaipur Paradox

Kailash Mittal, the general secretary of Johri Bazaar Traders’ Association, pointed out the discrepancy between the city’s appearance during these VIP visits and the everyday reality. The city, he observed, reverts to its previous state once the spotlight dims, with the recurring issues of stray animals and encroachments resurfacing.

Recognition Amidst Criticism

Despite these concerns, Jaipur’s efforts towards cleanliness have not gone unnoticed. The city bagged six awards in the Swachh Survekshan 2023, distinguishing itself as the cleanest city in Rajasthan. The mayor received recognition for the efforts put into the survey. However, the market leaders’ observations indicate the need for a more sustained approach to cleanliness, stray animal control, and encroachment issues.