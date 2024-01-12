en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Jaipur’s Cleanliness Paradox: Recognition Amidst Criticism

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:35 pm EST
Jaipur’s Cleanliness Paradox: Recognition Amidst Criticism

In the historic heart of Jaipur, a city known for its vibrant markets and imposing forts, a call for sustained cleanliness echoes from its marketplaces. This plea for consistent cleanliness is a response to the city’s recent accolades in the Swachh Survekshan Survey 2023. Despite Jaipur Municipal Corporation Heritage’s achievement of the top ranking in Rajasthan and a commendable national rank of 171 among cities with more than a hundred thousand residents, market traders express concerns about persistent cleanliness issues, stray animals, and encroachments within their market areas.

Voices from the Walled City

In a recent meeting with the mayor, market associations within the Walled City voiced their concerns. They highlighted the transient nature of cleanliness drives, which often reach their peak during high-profile visits by esteemed individuals, such as the prime minister. The traders underscored the stark contrast between the city’s pristine condition during these visits and the reality that unfolds once the high-profile events conclude.

The Jaipur Paradox

Kailash Mittal, the general secretary of Johri Bazaar Traders’ Association, pointed out the discrepancy between the city’s appearance during these VIP visits and the everyday reality. The city, he observed, reverts to its previous state once the spotlight dims, with the recurring issues of stray animals and encroachments resurfacing.

Recognition Amidst Criticism

Despite these concerns, Jaipur’s efforts towards cleanliness have not gone unnoticed. The city bagged six awards in the Swachh Survekshan 2023, distinguishing itself as the cleanest city in Rajasthan. The mayor received recognition for the efforts put into the survey. However, the market leaders’ observations indicate the need for a more sustained approach to cleanliness, stray animal control, and encroachment issues.

0
India Local News
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
3 mins ago
Satna Mudslide: Laborer Rescued from the Depths, Safety Questions Surface
On the morning of January 12th, in the bustling city of Satna, Madhya Pradesh, the routine humdrum was disrupted by an unexpected catastrophe. A laborer, submerged in the depths of his duty, was ensnared 22 feet below the ground while working on a sewer line project. The cause: a sudden, unforgiving mudslide that swallowed him
Satna Mudslide: Laborer Rescued from the Depths, Safety Questions Surface
Enforcement Directorate Raids Trinamool Congress Minister Sujit Bose
10 mins ago
Enforcement Directorate Raids Trinamool Congress Minister Sujit Bose
TCS Vs Infosys: A Comparative Analysis of Q3 FY24 Results
12 mins ago
TCS Vs Infosys: A Comparative Analysis of Q3 FY24 Results
SOG Arrests Key Suspect in Junior Accountant Paper Leak Case
4 mins ago
SOG Arrests Key Suspect in Junior Accountant Paper Leak Case
Indian Districts Rajouri and Poonch Call for Intensified Anti-terror Operations Amid Terror Surge
4 mins ago
Indian Districts Rajouri and Poonch Call for Intensified Anti-terror Operations Amid Terror Surge
Minakshi Mukherjee: The New Face of West Bengal's Left Politics
8 mins ago
Minakshi Mukherjee: The New Face of West Bengal's Left Politics
Latest Headlines
World News
NBA Veteran Tucker's Future Uncertain as Trade Deadline Nears
2 mins
NBA Veteran Tucker's Future Uncertain as Trade Deadline Nears
Florida State Defeats North Carolina in a Thrilling College Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Florida State Defeats North Carolina in a Thrilling College Basketball Showdown
Bill Belichick's Era with New England Patriots Ends Amid Internal Discord
2 mins
Bill Belichick's Era with New England Patriots Ends Amid Internal Discord
Florida State Prevails in Intense College Basketball Showdown Against North Carolina
2 mins
Florida State Prevails in Intense College Basketball Showdown Against North Carolina
New Hampshire Triumphs in Close Basketball Game Against Maine
3 mins
New Hampshire Triumphs in Close Basketball Game Against Maine
Juan Dominguez Joins Race for Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District Seat
7 mins
Juan Dominguez Joins Race for Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District Seat
Idaho Vandals Women's Basketball Team: Gearing Up for Showdown with Eastern Washington Eagles
8 mins
Idaho Vandals Women's Basketball Team: Gearing Up for Showdown with Eastern Washington Eagles
Minakshi Mukherjee: The New Face of West Bengal's Left Politics
8 mins
Minakshi Mukherjee: The New Face of West Bengal's Left Politics
Baguio City Authorities Undertake Water Testing in Response to Health Concerns
10 mins
Baguio City Authorities Undertake Water Testing in Response to Health Concerns
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app