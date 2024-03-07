Jaipur Design Week 2024: A Confluence of Creativity and Innovation at JKLU

Jaipur, March 7, 2024: JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU) is poised to host the much-anticipated Jaipur Design Week 2024, marking another milestone in its commitment to fostering a vibrant design ecosystem in India. Scheduled from March 10th-17th at the university's campus and various studios across Jaipur, this seven-day event promises an immersive celebration of design, featuring a wide range of activities from project presentations to experiential workshops.

Advertisment

Building on Success

"Last year's Jaipur Design Week was a resounding success, and we are excited to build upon that momentum this year," said Prof. A Balasubramaniam, Director, Institute of Design, JKLU. The festival aims to provide a platform for creative minds to converge, collaborate, and push the boundaries of design thinking across various domains. One of the highlights of this year's festival includes a session with renowned French designer Martha Maria Le Bars, and a film screening in collaboration with Alliance Française de Jaipur, showcasing the global connection and influence of this event.

Engagement and Learning

Advertisment

The Open Studios, a four-day workshop at the JKLU campus in Jaipur, offers attendees the opportunity to learn from industry experts and academia through masterclasses covering diverse topics. Furthermore, the festival will feature engaging events such as Designathon, Storytelling sessions, DesignThinking workshops, and the Designer of the Year award ceremony, among others. This year's festival will also see the launch of the Association of Designers of India (ADI) Student Chapter at JKLU, fostering a community of young design enthusiasts and recognizing outstanding talent like Danisha Mehta, a Royal College of Art, London graduate, with the 'Emerging Designer of the Year' award.

Creating a Design Constituency

With its diverse array of events, Jaipur Design Week 2024 is set to be a vibrant confluence of creativity, innovation, and design excellence. The festival not only aims to create a constituency of Design in India but also to foster a thriving design ecosystem that encourages collaboration, learning, and the exchange of ideas. As the event approaches, participants and attendees alike can look forward to a week filled with inspiration, learning, and the opportunity to be part of a growing community dedicated to advancing the field of design.