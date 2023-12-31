Jagannath Temple Braces for New Year’s Day Surge with Strategic Adjustments

In the heart of Puri, Odisha, the historic Jagannath Temple is gearing up to welcome an expected surge of devotees on New Year’s Day. In an unprecedented move, the temple will open its doors early at 1am, following the completion of its rituals on Sunday, and will remain open until 11pm. This strategic adjustment aims to accommodate the hundreds of thousands of worshippers eager to seek blessings from the sibling deities Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra on the first day of the year.

Anticipating a Large Influx of Devotees

The temple’s Chief Administrator, Ranjan Das, projects an attendance of around 3-4 lakh devotees. This increased enthusiasm is attributed to the nearing completion of the heritage corridor project, a significant landmark set to be inaugurated on January 17. In preparation for the large crowds, the temple administration has improved amenities within the temple complex, including drinking water facilities, lavatories, and seating arrangements.

Maintaining Cleanliness, Implementing Restrictions

In addition to enhancing visitor experience, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) is enforcing cleanliness by imposing fines on those found consuming pan and tobacco within the temple premises. This move aligns with the temple’s commitment to providing a clean and serene environment for all devotees.

Anticipating the heavy traffic flow in Puri on New Year’s Day, the authorities have also planned for specific traffic restrictions. Designated areas around the temple will be marked as ‘No Vehicle Zones,’ and specific parking arrangements will be made for tourist and passenger buses.

Welcoming the New Year in Serenity

These measures, taken by the temple administration, signal a concerted effort to manage the anticipated crowd and ensure that each devotee can seek blessings in a clean, orderly, and serene environment. As the temple bells toll, welcoming the first sunrise of 2023, the worshippers at the Jagannath Temple will experience a New Year’s Day like no other.