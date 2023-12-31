en English
India

J-K Police Enhances Security, Conducts Checks in Udhampur Ahead of New Year Celebrations

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:07 am EST
J-K Police Enhances Security, Conducts Checks in Udhampur Ahead of New Year Celebrations

On the eve of New Year celebrations, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have taken extensive measures to heighten security in the Udhampur district, with a special focus on the Jammu Srinagar national highway. Police personnel have been assigned to conduct checks on vehicles, including four-wheelers and motorcycles, at key locations where barricades have been erected.

Anticipating New Year’s Eve Crowds

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Udhampur, Joginder Singh, forecasts a considerable influx of visitors to the Patnitop hill station and other tourist destinations on December 31. In light of this, comprehensive preparations have been made to manage the expected crowds and guarantee their safety. Singh has called for visitors to exercise discipline, adhere to traffic regulations, and maintain vigilance to ensure a safe and enjoyable celebration.

Security Measures Elsewhere

In a similar vein, the Delhi Police have undertaken vehicle inspections in various parts of the city, including Connaught Place and Aurobindo Marg, as a part of the security enhancement for the New Year’s festivities.

J&K Police’s Ongoing Efforts Against Terrorism

Detailing the broader scenario, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have recently made significant strides in their fight against terrorism. In a notable development, the Baramulla Police seized a residential property and a car under the UA(P) Act 25. The property, owned by Farooq Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Wanigam Payeen in the Baramulla district, and the confiscated car were found to have been used for the transportation of illegal arms and ammunition for terrorism-related activities. This action underscores the region’s ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and foster a safer environment for its residents.

ADGP Law & Order Vijay Kumar expressed hope that the New Year will usher in peace, prosperity, and happiness for the Union Territory and its people. He also affirmed that the J&K Police will continue to confront every challenge with dedication, devotion, and valour to instill a sense of security among the people.

India Security
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

