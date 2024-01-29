ITI Berhampur's 'Wrinkle Bhi Achha Hai Day': A Unique Initiative to Reduce CO2 Emissions

The Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Berhampur, Odisha, has taken a unique environmental step. Starting February 5, it has asked students and teaching staff to refrain from ironing their uniforms every Monday. This initiative, aptly named 'Wrinkle Bhi Achha Hai Day', was announced by ITI Principal Dr. Rajat Kumar Panigrahi after the 'World Day For Reduction of CO2 Emissions', observed on January 28.

'Wrinkle Bhi Achha Hai Day': A Small Step Towards Big Change

With 'Wrinkle Bhi Achha Hai Day', ITI Berhampur aims to reduce electricity consumption and cut down on the usage of fossil fuels, thus decreasing CO2 emissions. The ironing of clothes is a significant contributor to CO2 emissions. A 2000-watt iron, when used for 15 minutes, consumes about 0.5 kwh of electricity, resulting in approximately 200 grams of CO2 emissions.

Shaping Environmental Consciousness: The Potential Impact

Dr. Panigrahi has drawn attention to the possible impact of this seemingly small change. He noted that if the entire country embraced a similar practice, it could lead to considerable energy savings and a significant reduction in CO2 emissions. This is particularly relevant in India, where the power supply is predominantly coal-based. A day without ironing, if observed by the nation, could save 250 million units of electricity.

Leading by Example: ITI Berhampur's Green Initiative

The non-ironed dress code is not just an initiative but a statement – a step towards a larger environmental protection movement. ITI Berhampur, with its roughly 3,500 students and 140 staff, is leading by example. The institute is challenging the habitual nature of ironing and provoking thought about what could happen if 1.4 billion Indians refrained from ironing their clothes for just one day.