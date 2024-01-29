ITC Quarterly Profit Surges, Outstripping Market Expectations

ITC Limited, one of India's leading consumer goods companies, has reported a substantial uptick in its quarterly profit, outstripping analysts' predictions. The company's profit surged by an impressive 10.8% in the third quarter which ended on December 31, closing at Rs 5,572 crore (approximately $670.3 million). This robust performance surpassed the average forecast of Rs 5,148 crore made by analysts, as documented by LSEG data.

ITC's Stellar Financial Performance

ITC's noteworthy financial results can be primarily credited to the increased prices of its diverse product range, which comprises items such as cigarettes and noodles. The company has demonstrated its robust market position and its capability to effectively steer through the pricing dynamics of the consumer goods industry. The cigarette volume growth was anticipated to be in the 2-5% range, and the sales were projected to ascend by 5-8% year-on-year.

Quarterly Results Surpassing Expectations

Emkay Global had anticipated ITC to report a 7% rise in net profit, standing at Rs 5,373.80 crore, and an 8% increase in sales, reaching Rs 17,498.40 crore. The conglomerate also exceeded expectations by announcing an interim dividend of Rs 6.25 per share for FY24. The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose by 2% to Rs 19,485 crore in Q3FY24, with the cigarettes business and FMCG-others business marking significant growth.

Challenges and Future Outlook

However, the company's paperboards, paper, and packaging business was impacted by competition from cheaper Chinese brands, leading to a decline in revenue. Despite this, ITC reported a standalone net profit of Rs 5,572 crore for the December quarter of FY24, marking an 11% growth from the previous year. This result outdid analyst forecasts and exceeded Street estimates. The segment-wise performance in FMCG, Cigarettes, Hotels, Agri Business, and Paperboards, Paper, and Packaging was outlined, along with the announcement of an interim dividend of Rs 6.25 per share for the financial year 2023-2024.