ITC Ltd. Q3 Earnings: Analysts Lower Targets but Keep 'Buy' Rating

Indian conglomerate, ITC Ltd., experienced a significant increase in profitability in the December quarter, attributed to a surge in other income and a 30% reduction in tax expenses year-on-year. However, the company's third-quarter earnings report missed EBITDA estimates for the first time in a dozen quarters, leading to lowered target prices despite analysts maintaining their 'buy' rating.

Performance Analysis

Revenue grew by a mere 1.6%, falling short of expectations. This marginal increase was primarily due to underwhelming cigarette volumes and the weak performance of the company's paperboard and agri-business segments. Operating margins also took a hit, declining to 36.5%. The company's cigarette volumes shrunk by an estimated 2%, with the premium segment performing well but confronting pressures in the mass segment. Analysts anticipate that cigarette volumes will continue to remain subdued before potentially recovering in the first quarter of FY25.

Positive Highlights

Despite these challenges, there were some bright spots in ITC's Q3 performance. The hotel business experienced its best quarter ever, and the FMCG business (excluding cigarettes) showed steady growth. With a long-term positive outlook, analysts underscored the importance of managing near-term demand stress.

Analyst Recommendations and Future Prospects

Out of 38 analysts, 35 recommend buying ITC's stock, two suggest holding, and one recommends selling. The consensus price target indicates a 13.2% upside. The stock is expected to remain range-bound until the final union budget post-elections. Upside catalysts for the stock include margin expansion in new FMCG businesses and volume growth in the cigarette business. Several brokerages have adjusted their earnings per share estimates and target prices in light of the quarterly performance, with one brokerage downgrading the stock to a 'reduce' rating. However, the upcoming Union Budget is not expected to significantly impact ITC, and the company's long-term prospects are still viewed favorably despite the near-term challenges.