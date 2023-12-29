en English
Education

Italy-India Bilateral Agreement Opens New Opportunities for Indian Students and Workers

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:44 pm EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:55 pm EST
Italy-India Bilateral Agreement Opens New Opportunities for Indian Students and Workers

In a significant development that bolsters people-to-people relations between India and Italy, the two nations have signed a bilateral agreement that creates new opportunities for Indian students and workers in Italy. The migration and mobility agreement, approved by the Indian Union Cabinet and led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeks to enhance student mobility, address irregular migration, and strengthen the ties between the two countries.

Amplified Opportunities for Indian Students

Under the agreement, Indian students who complete their academic or vocational training in Italy are now permitted to extend their stay by 12 months to gain initial professional experience. This provision is a key component of the Italian Flows Decree, which aims to safeguard various post-study avenues, including internships and professional training. The move is expected to boost the career prospects of Indian students studying in Italy, allowing them to gain practical experience in their field of study.

Job Quotas for Indian Workers

In addition to supporting students, Italy has also established yearly quotas for Indian workers for the period of 2023-2025. Specifically, there are 12,000 slots allocated for non-seasonal workers and 8,000 for seasonal workers over the three-year period. This initiative is expected to enhance the integration of Indian workers into the Italian workforce, providing them with opportunities to contribute to and benefit from Italy’s economy.

Collaboration on Healthcare and Medical Services

The agreement extends beyond education and employment, with both nations agreeing to collaborate on enhancing mobility channels. A significant aspect of this collaboration is the focus on the recruitment of Indian professionals in the healthcare and medical services sectors. The inclusion of this provision underlines the recognition of the proficiency and expertise of Indian healthcare professionals on the global stage.

A Joint Working Group (JWG) will oversee the execution of the agreement, which is set for an initial five-year term with provisions for automatic renewal. The agreement was officially signed on November 2, 2023, by representatives from both governments, marking a new chapter in their bilateral relations.

Education India International Relations Italy
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

