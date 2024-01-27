ITA Honors Mahatma Gandhi with Film Screening on 76th Death Anniversary

In a touching tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 76th death anniversary, the India-Taipei Association (ITA) will host a special screening of the 1982 Oscar-winning biographical film "Gandhi". This event, to be held in collaboration with Taiwan's National Human Rights Commission, is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on January 30th at SPOT Huashan Cinema.

Gandhi's Legacy and Human Rights

The aim of the screening is not merely to remember the man who is revered as the father of India, but also to cast a spotlight on his lifelong commitment to human rights and equality. Gandhi's principles of non-violence and peace were not just theories, but a way of life that he passionately advocated and practiced. His fight against inhumane treatment, torture, and slavery demonstrated his unwavering dedication to human dignity.

Championing Equality and Social Justice

Gandhi's quest for justice was all-encompassing. His tireless efforts extended to advocating for the rights of women, children, Indigenous peoples, and marginalized groups. He believed in creating equal opportunities in all aspects of life - civic, political, economic, social, and cultural. His broader vision entailed self-determination and social security rights for all.

Acclaimed Biographical Film "Gandhi"

The film "Gandhi", which will be screened during this event, is notable for its critical acclaim and broad acceptance. At the 55th Academy Awards, it secured eight Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Editing, Art Direction, and Costume Design. It was the most decorated film of that year, a testament to its impactful storytelling and portrayal of the life and principles of Mahatma Gandhi.