Business

IT Stocks Rally: Sustainable Uptrend or Fleeting Hope?

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:51 am EST
IT Stocks Rally: Sustainable Uptrend or Fleeting Hope?

As we traverse through the start of 2024, a significant surge in IT stocks, notably the positive reactions to the financial results of Infosys and TCS, along with a substantial increase in Wipro ADR shares, has ignited a glimmer of hope among tech sector investors. However, a certain degree of skepticism surrounds the sustainability of this rally. This skepticism stems from the contrast between historically high valuations and weak business trends, as represented by a decrease in headcounts for key players like Infosys, TCS, Wipro, and HCLTech YTD in FY24 – a trend not seen even during the 2008 slowdown.

The Gap Between Valuations and Business Trends

The disparity between business trends and valuations is glaringly wide. PE ratios are nearing historical peaks while employee and revenue trends are at historical lows. Despite meeting expectations, better margin trends, and a decline in attrition, the market’s inclination leans towards caution. A quick look at the IT services industry’s shift from legacy business to a digital-focused model over the past decade, reveals a concerning picture. This transition has not significantly altered the correlation between business trends and headcount. The productivity per employee has either declined or remained flat for most of these companies, with the exception of Infosys which showed an upward trajectory.

AI: A Long-Term Potential

A crucial aspect to consider in this context is the management’s outlook towards artificial intelligence (AI). As per the executive comments, AI is viewed more as a long-term potential rather than an immediate or medium-term catalyst. This perspective raises pertinent questions about the longevity of the recent rally in IT stocks. The rally is marked by high valuations amidst weak business and employment trends, indicating that a rapid turnaround, although not impossible, seems unlikely based on current data.

Case Studies: TSMC, Nvidia, and Amazon

Digging deeper into individual company performances, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) showcased a remarkable 40% stock rally in 2023, with a market capitalization around $530 billion. Despite a 8.4% year-over-year decline, TSMC witnessed a 19% sequential increase in Q4 revenue. This strength is primarily driven by high-performance computing and smartphone chips revenue. A potential for TSMC to reach $1 trillion market cap in the next three to five years is a subject of intense debate.

The narrative of Nvidia and Amazon provides additional context to the IT sector’s rally. With detailed information about their performance, market share, revenue growth, and future potential, Nvidia emerges as the preferred tech stock to invest in at this juncture. The comparison of earnings per share estimates, forward price to earnings ratios, and projected stock prices reinforces this conclusion.

In conclusion, the sustainability of the IT sector stock rally is shrouded in uncertainty. The high valuations, juxtaposed with weak business and employment trends, paint a complex picture. The coming months will reveal whether this rally is a transient uptrend or a sustainable trajectory towards robust growth.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

