en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

ISRO’s XPOSAT Mission: Unraveling the Mysteries of Supernovas and Black Holes

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:15 pm EST
ISRO’s XPOSAT Mission: Unraveling the Mysteries of Supernovas and Black Holes

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has ushered in a new era of space exploration with the launch of the XPOSAT spacecraft, carrying the XSPECT payload, on January 1, 2024. This ambitious mission is set to strengthen our understanding of celestial phenomena such as supernovas and black holes, both of which have long captivated scientists and laymen alike.

Supernovas: Cosmic Creators

Supernovas, the violent explosions marking the end of a star’s life cycle, are crucial players in the cosmic chemistry that shapes our universe. These celestial events churn out and disperse life-essential elements like calcium and iron into space. These elements, in turn, become part of the building blocks for new stars and planets, including those in our solar system, which is believed to have originated from a cloud enriched by previous supernovas.

XPOSAT: The Next Frontier

ISRO’s XPOSAT mission is set to revolutionize our comprehension of these stellar phenomena. Its first target is Cassiopeia A, a supernova remnant that has been a hotbed of scientific investigation. The study of Cassiopeia A has led to exciting discoveries, confirming the presence of elements like Magnesium, Silicon, Sulphur, Argon, Calcium, and Iron.

Confirming Supernova Nucleosynthesis

The detection of these elements in Cassiopeia A has reinforced the theory of supernova nucleosynthesis, a process whereby heavier elements are synthesized during the explosive death of a star. This scientific accomplishment underscores the cosmic connection encapsulated in Carl Sagan’s sentiment that ‘We are made of starstuff,’ reminding us that the origins of our existence are intimately linked with the life cycles of stars.

0
India Science & Technology
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
4 mins ago
Indian TV Star Archana Gautam Hospitalised: Causes Unknown
Popular television personality and actor, Archana Gautam, best known for her stint in ‘Bigg Boss 16’, has been recently hospitalised. The specific reasons for her hospitalisation remain undisclosed, adding an element of mystery and concern among her fans. Always one to maintain a transparent relationship with her followers, Archana took to social media to inform
Indian TV Star Archana Gautam Hospitalised: Causes Unknown
Bopanna and Ebden Storm into Adelaide International Men's Doubles Final
23 mins ago
Bopanna and Ebden Storm into Adelaide International Men's Doubles Final
Embattled Narasapuram MP Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju to Visit Constituency
31 mins ago
Embattled Narasapuram MP Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju to Visit Constituency
India's External Affairs Minister to Visit Iran Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions
13 mins ago
India's External Affairs Minister to Visit Iran Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions
Long-Awaited Discovery: Wreckage of Missing Indian Air Force Plane Found After Eight Years
13 mins ago
Long-Awaited Discovery: Wreckage of Missing Indian Air Force Plane Found After Eight Years
Missing Indian Air Force AN-32 Aircraft Found After Over Seven Years
13 mins ago
Missing Indian Air Force AN-32 Aircraft Found After Over Seven Years
Latest Headlines
World News
Cambodia's Annual Journalist Meet: A Step Towards Press Freedom
5 seconds
Cambodia's Annual Journalist Meet: A Step Towards Press Freedom
Fifi Kwetey Directs John Mahama to Avoid Confrontation with Vice President Ahead of 2024 Elections
1 min
Fifi Kwetey Directs John Mahama to Avoid Confrontation with Vice President Ahead of 2024 Elections
University Lecturers in Ghana Threaten Nationwide Strike Amid Dispute with Government
2 mins
University Lecturers in Ghana Threaten Nationwide Strike Amid Dispute with Government
John Mahama's Unflinching Stand Against Corruption in Ghana
2 mins
John Mahama's Unflinching Stand Against Corruption in Ghana
Uganda Ups Security and Readiness for NAM and G77+China Summits
3 mins
Uganda Ups Security and Readiness for NAM and G77+China Summits
Pentagon Establishes New Transparency Protocols Amidst Concerns Over Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Health
3 mins
Pentagon Establishes New Transparency Protocols Amidst Concerns Over Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Health
Uganda PM Cracks Down on Fraud; NAM & G77+China Summits to Disrupt Traffic; Excitement for FUFA Women's League
3 mins
Uganda PM Cracks Down on Fraud; NAM & G77+China Summits to Disrupt Traffic; Excitement for FUFA Women's League
African Cup of Nations: Kick-off in Cote d'Ivoire Amid High Expectations
4 mins
African Cup of Nations: Kick-off in Cote d'Ivoire Amid High Expectations
Indian TV Star Archana Gautam Hospitalised: Causes Unknown
4 mins
Indian TV Star Archana Gautam Hospitalised: Causes Unknown
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
1 hour
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
1 hour
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
7 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
7 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app