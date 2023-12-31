ISRO’s XPoSat Mission: A New Era in Space Exploration

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is primed to kickstart 2024 with the launch of its ambitious XPoSat mission. Scheduled for January 1, 2024, this marks a monumental milestone for ISRO, following its previous endeavors Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1.

XPoSat: India’s Leap in Space Exploration

XPoSat, or the X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite, is set to embark on a unique voyage to investigate the polarisation of intense X-ray sources in space. It aims to carry out in-depth research in space-based polarisation measurements of X-ray emission from celestial sources. The primary payload of XPoSat comprises of POLIX and XSPECT, designed meticulously to measure polarimetry parameters and conduct timing and spectroscopy-based observations.

The mission’s objective includes measuring the polarisation of X-rays in the energy band 8-30 keV emanating from about 50 potential cosmic sources. It also aims to conduct long-term spectral and temporal studies of cosmic x-ray sources. The launch is significant as it marks the 60th launch using ISRO’s reliable Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle.

XPoSat: Unraveling the Mysteries of the Universe

The XPoSat mission promises to unravel the complexities of bright astronomical X-ray sources, probing into their intricate dynamics in extreme conditions. The spacecraft carries two cutting-edge scientific payloads designed for low-earth orbit exploration. The primary instrument, POLIX (Polarimeter Instrument in X-rays), is tasked with measuring polarimetry parameters such as the degree and angle of polarization.

Developed by the Ramam Research Institute in Bangalore in collaboration with the U R Rao Satellite Centre, POLIX promises to contribute significantly to our understanding of X-ray emissions from celestial bodies. The instrument is anticipated to observe approximately 40 bright astronomical sources of different categories during the planned 5-year mission lifespan, marking a significant stride in medium X-ray energy band polarimetry.

XPoSAT: A New Dawn in X-Ray Polarimetry

The XPoSat mission is expected to bring substantial benefits to the global astronomy community. It is poised to play a pivotal role in building expertise in X-ray polarimetry in India. The mission is also expected to significantly improve the understanding of the physics of black holes, neutron stars, and active galactic nuclei through X-ray polarisation measurements.

As we step into 2024, ISRO’s XPoSat mission is set to illuminate the path to new discoveries, pushing the boundaries of our knowledge and understanding of the universe. This mission encapsulates the spirit of scientific exploration and the relentless pursuit of knowledge, heralding a new era in India’s space research and exploration.