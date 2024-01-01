ISRO’s XPoSat Launch: India’s First Scientific Satellite Takes Off

Marking a significant milestone in space exploration, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has triumphantly launched its first dedicated scientific satellite, XPoSat, aboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C58 rocket. The purpose of this innovative satellite is to delve into the mysteries of the cosmos by studying X-ray emissions from enigmatic celestial bodies such as black holes, neutron stars, and active galactic nuclei.

XPoSat’s Mission and Instruments

XPoSat, the primary payload of the PSLV C58 rocket, has been placed into a 650km elliptical orbit. It will be later maneuvered to a lower altitude of about 350 km to facilitate its experimental activities. The satellite is equipped with two main instruments: Polix (Polarimeter instrument in X-rays) and Xspect (X-Ray spectroscopy and timing). Developed by the Raman Research Institute and the Space Astronomy Group of URSC, these state-of-the-art instruments aim to perform space-based polarization measurements of X-ray emissions, offering new insights into the physical processes and characteristics of various celestial sources.

ISRO’s Achievements and Future Endeavors

Following the success of the Gaganyaan Test Vehicle D1 mission in October, ISRO continues its scientific endeavors in space exploration with the launch of XPoSat. This successful mission has been lauded by former ISRO Chairman G. Madhavan Nair, who highlighted the PSLV’s reliability and cost-effectiveness in the global space launch market. The PSLV C58 mission also included additional payloads like the Radiation Shielding Experiment Module, Women Engineered Satellite (BeliefSat), amateur radio satellite (Green Impulse Transmitter), and several technology demonstrators.

ISRO Setting New Benchmarks in Space Exploration

The XPoSat launch stands as a testament to ISRO’s consistent efforts to push the boundaries of space exploration and scientific research. By launching its first dedicated scientific satellite, ISRO not only joins the elite group of nations conducting advanced astronomical research but also fortifies India’s position in the global space arena. With a mission duration of over five years and an estimated cost of Rs 250 crore, XPoSat is set to revolutionize our understanding of celestial phenomena, marking a significant step towards India’s future in space exploration.

