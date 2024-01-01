en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

ISRO’s XPoSat Launch: India’s First Scientific Satellite Takes Off

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:25 am EST
ISRO’s XPoSat Launch: India’s First Scientific Satellite Takes Off

Marking a significant milestone in space exploration, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has triumphantly launched its first dedicated scientific satellite, XPoSat, aboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C58 rocket. The purpose of this innovative satellite is to delve into the mysteries of the cosmos by studying X-ray emissions from enigmatic celestial bodies such as black holes, neutron stars, and active galactic nuclei.

XPoSat’s Mission and Instruments

XPoSat, the primary payload of the PSLV C58 rocket, has been placed into a 650km elliptical orbit. It will be later maneuvered to a lower altitude of about 350 km to facilitate its experimental activities. The satellite is equipped with two main instruments: Polix (Polarimeter instrument in X-rays) and Xspect (X-Ray spectroscopy and timing). Developed by the Raman Research Institute and the Space Astronomy Group of URSC, these state-of-the-art instruments aim to perform space-based polarization measurements of X-ray emissions, offering new insights into the physical processes and characteristics of various celestial sources.

(Read Also: ISRO’s Triumphant Start to 2024: Launch of India’s First X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite)

ISRO’s Achievements and Future Endeavors

Following the success of the Gaganyaan Test Vehicle D1 mission in October, ISRO continues its scientific endeavors in space exploration with the launch of XPoSat. This successful mission has been lauded by former ISRO Chairman G. Madhavan Nair, who highlighted the PSLV’s reliability and cost-effectiveness in the global space launch market. The PSLV C58 mission also included additional payloads like the Radiation Shielding Experiment Module, Women Engineered Satellite (BeliefSat), amateur radio satellite (Green Impulse Transmitter), and several technology demonstrators.

(Read Also: ISRO Launches XPoSat, India’s First Dedicated Mission to Study Black Holes)

ISRO Setting New Benchmarks in Space Exploration

The XPoSat launch stands as a testament to ISRO’s consistent efforts to push the boundaries of space exploration and scientific research. By launching its first dedicated scientific satellite, ISRO not only joins the elite group of nations conducting advanced astronomical research but also fortifies India’s position in the global space arena. With a mission duration of over five years and an estimated cost of Rs 250 crore, XPoSat is set to revolutionize our understanding of celestial phenomena, marking a significant step towards India’s future in space exploration.

Read More

0
India Science & Technology space
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Hyundai Motor India Hits Record-Breaking Sales in 2023

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Equity Markets Start 2024 with a Dip: A Prelude to a Rally?

By Dil Bar Irshad

Gujarat Gas Braces for Propane Price Hike: Impact and Implications

By Rafia Tasleem

Nifty50 and X Corp: A Tale of Downturn in Indian Stock Market

By Rafia Tasleem

Assam Embraces Green Revolution with Fleet of 200 Electric Buses in Gu ...
@India · 10 mins
Assam Embraces Green Revolution with Fleet of 200 Electric Buses in Gu ...
heart comment 0
Sudhansh Pant Appointed as New Chief Secretary of Rajasthan

By Rafia Tasleem

Sudhansh Pant Appointed as New Chief Secretary of Rajasthan
ISRO’s XPoSatMission: A Leap Forward in Understanding Cosmic X-Rays

By Rafia Tasleem

ISRO's XPoSatMission: A Leap Forward in Understanding Cosmic X-Rays
India Sets Global Benchmark in Fastest 5G Roll Out

By Dil Bar Irshad

India Sets Global Benchmark in Fastest 5G Roll Out
Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India

By Dil Bar Irshad

Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India
Latest Headlines
World News
PM Anwar Ibrahim Expresses Optimism for Malaysia's Economy in 2024
21 seconds
PM Anwar Ibrahim Expresses Optimism for Malaysia's Economy in 2024
President Bola Tinubu's New Year's Address: A Look Back and a Vision for Nigeria's Future
21 seconds
President Bola Tinubu's New Year's Address: A Look Back and a Vision for Nigeria's Future
Amanda Anisimova: A Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
31 seconds
Amanda Anisimova: A Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
Iran Releases Detained Spanish National in 'Humane' Gesture Amid Heightened Scrutiny
41 seconds
Iran Releases Detained Spanish National in 'Humane' Gesture Amid Heightened Scrutiny
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Directs Government to Prioritize Public Safety
47 seconds
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Directs Government to Prioritize Public Safety
New Zealand Report Card 2023: Mixed Grades and Promising Progress in Key Areas
7 mins
New Zealand Report Card 2023: Mixed Grades and Promising Progress in Key Areas
Dramatic Sea Rescue at Bethells Beach: Four Young Men Saved, One in Critical Condition
7 mins
Dramatic Sea Rescue at Bethells Beach: Four Young Men Saved, One in Critical Condition
Ireland to Introduce New Citizenship Revocation Process After Previous System Ruled Unconstitutional
7 mins
Ireland to Introduce New Citizenship Revocation Process After Previous System Ruled Unconstitutional
Ireland to Introduce New Citizenship Revocation Process After Previous System Ruled Unconstitutional
7 mins
Ireland to Introduce New Citizenship Revocation Process After Previous System Ruled Unconstitutional
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
44 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
48 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
1 hour
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
1 hour
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2 hours
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
2 hours
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
2 hours
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
2 hours
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
2 hours
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app