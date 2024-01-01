en English
India

ISRO’s XPoSat: A Leap into X-ray Astronomy for India

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:56 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 12:00 am EST
ISRO’s XPoSat: A Leap into X-ray Astronomy for India

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has unveiled plans to launch an X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) in 2024 as part of its ongoing efforts to expand India’s capabilities in space exploration and astrophysical research. The satellite, expected to carry sophisticated instruments like the Polarimeter Instrument in X-rays (POLIX), aims to study cosmic phenomena, including black holes.

Understanding Cosmic Phenomena

XPoSat’s mission is to understand the polarization of X-ray photons emanating from cosmic sources. This data will help scientists gain insights into the physical processes in extreme gravitational environments around black holes and neutron stars. The mission is designed to last at least five years, studying about 50 cosmic sources using instruments like POLIX and XSPECT.

India’s Foray into X-ray Astronomy

This marks India’s first foray into X-ray astronomy, with the aim of better understanding emissions from celestial sources such as neutron stars, pulsar wind nebulae, and black holes. The launch of XPoSat will mark an important milestone for ISRO, as it continues to contribute to the global understanding of the universe. The upcoming launch also kicks off a month full of orbital launch activity worldwide, including SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rockets, China’s Kuaizhou rocket, and ULA’s Vulcan rocket.

XPoSat’s Significant Launch

ISRO will be launching the XPoSat on January 1, 2024, at 09:10 am from the first launch-pad, SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota. The satellite will carry out research in space-based polarization measurements of X-ray emission from celestial sources. It will have two payloads – POLIX and XSPECT to measure polarization of X-rays and undertake long term spectral and temporal studies of cosmic X-ray sources. The launch is significant as it will be the 60th launch using ISRO’s workhorse – Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle.

India Science & Technology
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

