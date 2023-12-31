en English
ISRO’s Seven Ambitious Missions Set To Redefine India’s Space Exploration In 2024

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:17 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:16 am EST
ISRO's Seven Ambitious Missions Set To Redefine India's Space Exploration In 2024

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is getting ready to launch seven ambitious missions that have the potential to completely reshape India’s space exploration role as 2024 draws near. These projects, which cover everything from deep space research to satellite deployment, highlight ISRO’s dedication to developing space technology and increasing India’s presence in space.

Raising the bar in space exploration

The year starts with the launch of the X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) on January 1, 2024, from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota. This mission aims to study various dynamics of bright astronomical X-ray sources in extreme conditions such as black holes, neutron stars, and active galactic nuclei. The XPoSat carries two cutting-edge scientific payloads – POLIX and XSPECT – designed for low-earth orbit exploration. These instruments are set to contribute significantly to our understanding of X-ray emissions from celestial bodies.

(Read Also: Delhi BJP Members Protest Against State Government Over Rising Air Pollution)

Hot on XPoSat’s heels is the Axiom Mission 3, Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), NASA ISRO joint venture satellite NISAR, and several other commercial and government-owned missions. The NISAR satellite aims to map the entire globe in 12 days, providing consistent data crucial for understanding changes in ecosystems, ice mass, vegetation biomass, and natural hazards.

Human space flight mission on the horizon

ISRO also plans to launch the Gaganyaan human space flight mission, aimed at launching a crew of three members to an orbit of 400 km for a three-day mission. This mission aligns with ISRO’s Indian Human Spaceflight Programme (IHSP), which seeks to develop the technology necessary for launching crewed orbital spacecraft into low Earth orbit. Three uncrewed flights named Gaganyaan 1, Gaganyaan 2, and Gaganyaan 3 are scheduled for 2024, followed by a crewed flight on an LVM3 rocket. With this, India aims to join the exclusive club of nations conducting independent human spaceflight.

(Read Also: India’s Discount Broking Industry: A Year of Transformation)

Building on past successes

The upcoming missions follow a series of historic achievements by ISRO in 2023, including the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon’s south pole, placing the Aditya L1 satellite into orbit, and progressing towards the manned space mission ‘Gaganyaan.’ These successes have not only enhanced India’s capabilities in space but also contributed valuable data and insights to the global space research communities.

The success of these seven missions in 2024 will mark a significant year for India’s space exploration endeavors, pushing boundaries, and leveraging the latest in space technology and research. With these missions, ISRO continues to demonstrate its commitment to advancing space technology, expanding India’s footprint in the cosmos, and contributing to global space research.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

