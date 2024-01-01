en English
India

ISRO’s PSLV-C58 Mission Successfully Launches XPoSat: A New Chapter in Space Exploration

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:59 pm EST
ISRO's PSLV-C58 Mission Successfully Launches XPoSat: A New Chapter in Space Exploration

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has embarked on another significant chapter in space exploration with the successful launch of the PSLV-C58 mission. The mission carried XPoSat, an experimental satellite, designed to delve deep into the mysteries of the cosmos. This achievement further consolidates India’s standing in the global space arena.

Understanding Cosmic X-rays

The X-ray Polarimeter Satellite, or XPoSat, is a dedicated scientific satellite. Its primary objective is to observe and analyze the polarization of X-rays from various astronomical sources. These observations can shed light on the structure and dynamics of these sources, thereby contributing to our understanding of astronomical phenomena.

A Reliable Launch Vehicle: PSLV

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) continues its legacy as a dependable launch vehicle with this successful mission. It launched XPoSat along with ten other payloads developed by start-ups, education institutions, and ISRO centers. India now joins an elite league as the second nation to send an observatory for studying astronomical sources.

ISRO’s Future Endeavors

With an estimated lifespan of five years, XPoSat will study black holes and conduct extensive research. This launch is a part of ISRO’s ambitious plans for the year, including the Gaganyaan mission, aiming to send astronauts into low-Earth orbit. ISRO has set a target of at least 12 missions for 2024, and XPoSat marks the beginning of this journey. The successful launch of XPoSat, at a cost of approximately 250m rupees ($30m; £23.5m), speaks volumes about ISRO’s commitment to advancing space research and exploration.

As XPoSat transitions into its operational phase, the scientific community eagerly anticipates the valuable data it will provide. The observations made by XPoSat are expected to significantly contribute to global astronomy, offering timing and spectroscopy-based observations.

India Science & Technology
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

