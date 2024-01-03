ISRO’s NSIL to Launch GSAT-20 Satellite on SpaceX Falcon-9 in 2024

NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has announced its plans to catapult the GSAT-20 satellite, now renamed GSAT-N2, into space aboard a SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket in the second quarter of 2024. The GSAT-20 is a high-throughput Ka-band satellite, exclusively owned, funded, and operated by NSIL, aiming to offer Pan-India coverage, including remote areas like the Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands, with a total high-throughput satellite (HTS) capacity of nearly 48Gbps.

GSAT-20: A Leap Forward in Broadband Connectivity

Weighing in at 4700 kg, the GSAT-20 is designed with an intention to significantly improve broadband connectivity, in-flight and maritime communications, and cellular backhaul services. This satellite mission is in line with the government of India’s space sector reforms initiated in June 2020, which entrusted NSIL with the operation of satellites on a demand-driven basis.

NSIL’s Journey: From GSAT-24 to GSAT-20

NSIL’s first demand-driven satellite mission was the GSAT-24, launched in June 2022, and fully leased to TataPlay. Currently, NSIL operates 11 communication satellites. The upcoming GSAT-20 mission has already witnessed its HTS capacity largely pre-booked by Indian service providers, indicating a growing demand for higher capacity satellite services.

Reusability: The Falcon-9 Advantage

The GSAT-20 will be developed through ISRO and launched on SpaceX’s Falcon-9, known for its reusability, thereby reducing the costs of space access. SpaceX describes Falcon 9 as the world’s first orbital class reusable rocket, thus spotlighting the significance of this collaboration between NSIL and SpaceX for the upcoming satellite mission.