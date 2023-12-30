en English
ISRO’s Journey: A Chronicle of Visionaries and Milestones

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:41 pm EST
ISRO's Journey: A Chronicle of Visionaries and Milestones

India’s tryst with space exploration, a narrative interwoven with awe-inspiring visionaries and groundbreaking missions, has been a testament to human ambition and scientific advancement. At the helm of this narrative stand towering figures – Vikram Sarabhai, Prof Satish Dhawan, and G Madhavan Nair, architects who meticulously crafted the edifice of India’s space research – the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

ISRO’s Foundational Visionaries

In 1947, Vikram Sarabhai, the father of the Indian space program, laid the groundwork for a vision that would catapult India into the space age. His establishment of the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) in Ahmedabad was a crucial step in this direction. Sarabhai’s foresight bore fruit in 1969 with the creation of ISRO, a beacon of India’s space exploration endeavors.

Following Sarabhai’s legacy, Prof Satish Dhawan navigated ISRO through waters teeming with critical developments. His leadership witnessed the launch of India’s first satellite, Aryabhata, in 1975, and the successful foray into the SLV-3 project, marking significant milestones in India’s space journey.

ISRO’s Leadership Legacy

G Madhavan Nair, another luminary, steered ISRO’s course during the successful Chandrayaan-1 mission in 2008. His leadership was instrumental in the mission’s milestone achievement – the discovery of water molecules on the Moon, an event that reshaped our understanding of Earth’s celestial companion.

ISRO’s Achievements Retrospective

ISRO’s journey has been punctuated with an array of successful missions. The SSLV D2 launch in February 2023, the LVM3 M3 OneWeb India 2 Mission, and the groundbreaking RLV LEX – the world’s first autonomous landing of a winged body released by a helicopter – are testaments to ISRO’s relentless pursuit of excellence.

The GSLV F12 NVS 01 mission, accomplished successfully in May 2023, deployed a navigation satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. Despite communication interruption, Chandrayaan 3 aimed for a first ever soft landing at the Moon’s south pole, marking a substantial advancement for India’s space program. The successful launch of PSLV C56 carrying DS SAR satellite and 6 co-passengers in July 2023 further punctuated ISRO’s achievements.

These accomplishments are not just a review of ISRO’s annual achievements or a feature program; they are symbols of human ambition, scientific progress, and a testament to the visionaries who dared to reach for the stars.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

