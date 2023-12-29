en English
India

ISRO's Bold Plan: 50 Satellite Launches Scheduled Over the Next Five Years

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:41 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 2:04 am EST
ISRO’s Bold Plan: 50 Satellite Launches Scheduled Over the Next Five Years

In a landmark announcement that signals India’s resolute commitment to its space program, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) unveiled plans to launch 50 satellites over the next half-decade. These satellites, positioned strategically across different orbits, will significantly enhance India’s geo-intelligence capabilities, enabling the country to maintain a competitive edge in space technology.

ISRO’s Ambitious Roadmap

ISRO’s Chairman, S Somanath, during his address at the ‘Techfest’ held at IIT Bombay, provided an overview of ISRO’s future endeavors. A cornerstone of the roadmap is the organization’s ambitious plan to deploy 50 satellites in the next five years for geo-intelligence gathering. The aim is to create a comprehensive layer of satellites in different orbits, designed to meticulously monitor troop movements and capture high-resolution images.

ISRO’s future plans are not confined to intelligence gathering alone. The organization is also poised to make significant strides in environmental and climate observation, agriculture, and the launch of the G20 satellite for weather and climate within the next two years. Furthermore, ISRO is setting its sights on loftier goals, with plans to launch the Indian Space Station by 2035 and land humans on the moon by 2040, marking a significant leap in India’s space exploration journey.

Aditya-L1 Mission: A Milestone

On the horizon, ISRO’s Aditya-L1 mission is scheduled to reach the strategically significant Lagrange Point 1 on January 6, 2024. The mission’s objective is to observe the Sun and contribute to solar science, marking a significant milestone in India’s space endeavors. The Aditya-L1 spacecraft is designed to remain at the Lagrange Point, a distinctive point in space that allows for stable observation and minimizes the influence of Earth’s shadow on the spacecraft.

ISRO’s future plans underscore the organization’s ongoing efforts and achievements in the realm of space exploration and satellite deployment. The roadmap, as outlined by Chairman S Somanath, reflects India’s commitment to bolstering its space assets and infrastructure to meet the demands of national security and maintain a competitive edge in space technology.

India Science & Technology
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

