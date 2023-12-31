en English
India

ISRO’s Ambitious Space Missions in 2024: A Leap in Space Science and Technology

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:57 pm EST
ISRO’s Ambitious Space Missions in 2024: A Leap in Space Science and Technology

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is poised to make a significant stride in space science with seven ambitious missions slated for 2024. These missions span a broad spectrum of objectives, from advancing scientific knowledge to bolstering India’s prowess in space technology. The successful execution is set to solidify India’s standing in the global space arena and inspire a new generation of scientists and engineers.

XPoSAT: India’s Leap into Polarimetry

ISRO’s 2024 marathon begins with the launch of the XPoSAT (X-ray Polarimeter Satellite) on January 1. The mission aims to conduct research in space-based polarisation measurements of X-ray emission from celestial sources. It involves studying the distribution of the magnetic field, nature of accelerator in galactic cosmic X-ray sources, and confirming X-ray production from neutron star’s polar cap or pulsar magnetosphere. This marks the 60th launch using ISRO’s workhorse – the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, and the fourth launch employing the PSLV-DL variant.

XPoSAT: A Specialised Astronomy Observatory

With the XPoSAT launch, India will become the second country globally to dispatch a specialised astronomy observatory to study black holes and neutron stars. The launch is scheduled for 9:10 AM from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. XPoSAT will harness X-ray photons and their polarisation to research radiation near black holes and neutron stars, aiming to decode the remnants of dead stars.

The Scientific Payloads of XPoSAT

The XPoSAT mission, set to launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, carries two cutting-edge scientific payloads for low-earth orbit exploration. These include the POLIX (Polarimeter Instrument in X-rays) and XSPECT (X-ray Spectroscopy and Timing) payloads. The mission, a collaboration between the Raman Research Institute (RRI) in Bangalore and the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), aims to demystify bright astronomical X-ray sources and provide insights into various astronomical sources’ emission mechanisms, including black holes, neutron stars, active galactic nuclei, and pulsar wind nebulae. It is expected to observe approximately 40 bright astronomical sources of different categories during the planned 5-year mission lifespan.

India
