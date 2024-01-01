ISRO Ushers in 2024 with Successful Launch of X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite

As the world bid adieu to 2023, India ushered in the new year with a significant leap in space exploration. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched its maiden X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) on January 1, 2024, marking the start of the year with a technological milestone. The satellite was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota.

The XPoSat, described by ISRO chief S. Somanath as a pivotal step towards understanding black holes and their role as the ‘essence of creation,’ was placed into a 650 Km Low Earth Orbit as intended. This mission is expected to offer insights into celestial objects like black holes, neutron stars, and active galactic nuclei, thereby contributing significantly to global astronomy.

The primary payload of XPoSat, POLIX (Polarimeter Instrument in X-Rays), designed to measure polarimetry parameters, is a collaboration between the Raman Research Institute and XSPECT (X-ray Spectroscopy and Timing) built by the U R Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru. The secondary payload, XSPECT, will provide spectroscopic information in the energy range of 0.8-30 keV photons of astronomical origin.

60th Successful Launch of PSLV

The XPoSat was launched using the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) in its C58 mission. This mission marks the 60th successful launch of the PSLV, reinforcing its status as a reliable workhorse for ISRO. The XPoSat, along with 10 other satellites, was lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, marking a triumphant start to the new year.

XPoSat is expected to be a gamechanger in the field of X-ray polarization measurements. The X-Ray polarization serves as a crucial diagnostic tool for examining the radiation mechanism and geometry of celestial sources. With this launch, ISRO has further cemented its position as a leading player in the field of space research and exploration.

As India strides forward in space technology, ISRO has announced plans for several other missions in 2024, including NISAR, INSAT 3DS, Gaganyaan 1, Mangalyaan-2, and Shukrayaan-1, promising an exciting year for space exploration enthusiasts.