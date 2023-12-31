ISRO Unveils Seven High-Profile Space Missions for 2024

India’s premier space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has unveiled a series of seven high-profile missions slated for a 2024 launch. These ambitious missions are a testament to India’s escalating prowess and interest in space exploration and technology.

Advanced Communication and Earth Observation Satellites

The seven missions are predicted to include advanced communication satellites aimed at bolstering connectivity across the nation. Earth observation satellites are also on the roster, which will play a critical role in monitoring environmental changes and facilitating disaster management measures.

Exploratory Missions to the Moon and Mars

ISRO is also setting its sights beyond our planet with scheduled exploratory missions to the moon and Mars, underscoring India’s commitment to deep space exploration. The successful execution of these missions could secure India’s spot as a significant contender in the global space community.

Collaboration and Self-reliance

In addition to these missions, ISRO is exploring opportunities for international collaboration to further augment its space efforts. Moreover, the agency is keen on involving the private sector to stimulate the space economy, reinforcing the vision of a self-reliant India.

A Glimpse into the Future: Bhartiya Antariksha Station

ISRO’s long-term plans include the establishment of a full-fledged Bhartiya Antariksha Station (BAS) by 2035 to ensure India’s sustained presence in space. The upcoming missions, including the XPoSAT—an advanced astronomy observatory dedicated to studying black holes and neutron stars, form crucial stepping stones toward this ambitious goal.

India’s Space Achievements and Future Endeavors

ISRO’s recent achievements, including the successful landing of an Indian spacecraft on the lunar surface in 2023, have set a positive precedent. The Aditya L1 satellite, launched in September 2023, is scheduled to reach its destination point early next year, where it will observe the sun for the next five years. Furthermore, the NISAR satellite, a joint venture between ISRO and NASA, will map the entire globe in 12 days, providing critical data for understanding changes in ecosystems, ice mass, and sea level rise. Looking forward, ISRO is planning substantial programs for its Gaganyaan project, including the launch of three uncrewed missions and potential participation in flights to the International Space Station in 2024.