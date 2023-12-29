ISRO Sets Ambitious Agenda: 50 Satellites in Five Years and First Solar Observatory

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced a comprehensive plan to launch 50 satellites in the next five years, aiming to significantly enhance India’s geo-intelligence capabilities. This strategic move will offer India a bolstered surveillance and reconnaissance edge, allowing for improved tracking of troop movements and imaging of vast areas.

Aditya-L1: India’s First Solar Observatory

The ISRO has also unveiled details regarding the Aditya-L1 mission, marking a milestone in India’s space exploration journey. The Aditya-L1 satellite, India’s first solar observatory, is set to reach the Lagrange Point L1 on January 6, 2024. This strategically important point in space allows a satellite to maintain a stable position relative to the Earth and the Sun, thereby enabling continuous observation of the Sun.

The Aditya-L1 satellite, once operational at the Lagrange Point L1, will facilitate an in-depth study and monitoring of solar activities. This is crucial for space weather forecasting and comprehending solar phenomena. The Solar Wind Ion Spectrometer (SWIS), part of the Aditya Solar Wind Particle Experiment (ASPEX), is also operational, further strengthening the mission’s scientific potential.

Enhancing Satellite Capabilities

ISRO’s ambitious plans extend beyond the Aditya-L1 mission. ISRO Chairman, S Somanath, has emphasized the need for enhanced satellite capabilities, the use of AI and data-driven approaches, and the reduction of data downloads. The organization is also exploring new domains in satellite technology, including satellite-to-satellite communication and complete border coverage in daily cycles.

Future Endeavors

ISRO is set to start 2024 with the launch of its first X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite, XPoSat, on January 1, followed by the insertion of the Aditya L1 solar probe on January 6. Around January 12, it plans to launch the INSAT-3DS meteorological satellites. Furthermore, ISRO has plans to launch the Indian Space Station by 2035 and aims to land humans on the moon by 2040.

These plans reflect India’s commitment to bolstering its space assets and infrastructure for national security and maintaining a competitive edge in space technology. The ISRO chairman also urged IITians to join India’s space programme during a lecture at IIT Bombay’s Techfest, emphasizing the need for research collaborations.