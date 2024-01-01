ISRO Launches XPoSat, India’s First Dedicated Mission to Study Black Holes

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched its first dedicated mission to study black holes and other astronomical phenomena. The X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) carries two advanced scientific payloads, the POLIX and XSPECT, designed to measure polarimetry parameters and provide spectroscopic information. The satellite is set to observe around 40 bright astronomical sources of different categories over a projected lifespan of five years, contributing significantly to the global understanding of celestial objects such as black holes, neutron stars, and active galactic nuclei.

Exploring the Extreme

The XPoSat mission, launched using the ever-reliable Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), marks the 60th flight of the PSLV. The advanced astronomy observatory aboard the satellite aims to study radiation from near black holes and neutron stars, using X-ray photons and their polarisation. By doing so, it hopes to unravel the mysteries of the ultra-extreme conditions in space. The satellite, costing around Rs 250 crore, is expected to last more than five years.

India’s Leap into the Unknown

With the launch of XPoSat, India becomes the second country after the United States to have a dedicated observatory for studying black holes. The spacecraft, which carries 10 other satellites to a low Earth orbit, aims to further our understanding of cosmic X-ray sources. The mission life is approximately five years, during which the satellite is expected to bring substantial benefits to the global astronomy community.

A Deeper Look into the Cosmos

The XPoSat mission is a collaboration between the Raman Research Institute (RRI) and the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) in Bangalore. It is anticipated to observe approximately 40 bright astronomical sources of different categories during its planned 5-year mission lifespan. This mission marks another significant step in ISRO’s ongoing advancements in space exploration, as it sets its focus on studying the most enigmatic entities of the universe – black holes.