en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

ISRO Launches Groundbreaking XPoSat Mission to Explore Black Holes

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:56 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 12:43 am EST
ISRO Launches Groundbreaking XPoSat Mission to Explore Black Holes

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched its first dedicated mission to study black holes, named XPoSat. This landmark mission seeks to unravel the mysteries of black holes and other cosmic entities by observing them across various X-ray bands. This step places ISRO at the forefront of astrophysical research, demonstrating India’s growing prowess in space technology and its steadfast commitment towards expanding the boundaries of space exploration.

XPoSat: India’s Eye in the Cosmos

XPoSat, or the X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite, was launched using the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), marking the 60th flight of this reliable and cost-effective launch system. The mission is designed to study the ultra-extreme environments of black holes and neutron stars using X-ray photons and their polarization. The satellite is estimated to cost around $30 million and is expected to operate for more than five years, providing invaluable data to the global scientific community.

Advanced Scientific Payloads

The XPoSat satellite carries two cutting-edge scientific payloads, POLIX and XSPECT. POLIX, developed by the Raman Research Institute (RRI) in Bangalore in collaboration with the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), is an X-ray Polarimeter designed to measure polarimetry parameters like the degree and angle of polarization. On the other hand, XSPECT provides high-resolution spectroscopic information in the energy range of 0.8-15 keV, contributing to the observation of various celestial sources such as X-ray pulsars, black hole binaries, low-magnetic field neutron stars in LMXBs, active galactic nuclei (AGNs), and Magnetars. These instruments are designed to detect and analyze the cosmic X-rays emitted by celestial bodies, thereby offering deeper insights into their behavior and evolution.

ISRO’s Vision for the Future

ISRO’s successful XPoSat mission indicates the organization’s ambition to play a significant role in the future of space exploration. With other notable projects like Gaganyaan, India’s first human spaceflight programme, and Nisar, a joint mission with NASA, on the horizon, ISRO is set on a voyage of discovery. The launch of XPoSat not only marks a milestone in India’s space capabilities but also contributes to the global scientific community’s understanding of black holes and other high-energy celestial phenomena. As the world welcomes 2024, ISRO’s roaring start sets the stage for more exciting discoveries in the cosmos.

0
India Science & Technology
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Indian Athletes at Asian Games 2023: A Tapestry of Stories

By Salman Khan

India's NIA Marks 94.7% Conviction Rate in 2023: A Testament to Robust Counter-Terrorism Efforts

By Dil Bar Irshad

Detained Airbus A340 Lands in Mumbai: A Deep Dive into International Aviation Policies

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Changing Landscape of India's Sporting Ecosystem: Insights from Asian Games 2023

By Salman Khan

Ultraviolette F77: India's Fastest Electric Bike Gears Up for Nepal La ...
@Automotive · 2 mins
Ultraviolette F77: India's Fastest Electric Bike Gears Up for Nepal La ...
heart comment 0
Two Decades of J-PAL: Revolutionizing Development Economics Through Evidence-Based Solutions

By Dil Bar Irshad

Two Decades of J-PAL: Revolutionizing Development Economics Through Evidence-Based Solutions
Ayodhya Sees Surge of Devotees on New Year’s Day

By Rafia Tasleem

Ayodhya Sees Surge of Devotees on New Year's Day
From Jharkhand Under-16s to IPL 2024: The Rise of Kumar Kushagra

By Salman Khan

From Jharkhand Under-16s to IPL 2024: The Rise of Kumar Kushagra
Tradition Takes the Reins: The 7th Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala

By Salman Khan

Tradition Takes the Reins: The 7th Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala
Latest Headlines
World News
Neil Bhatt's Bigg Boss 17 Journey, Detox Tips, Anusha and Akash's Off-Screen Chemistry, and More
25 seconds
Neil Bhatt's Bigg Boss 17 Journey, Detox Tips, Anusha and Akash's Off-Screen Chemistry, and More
Lamar Jackson's Perfect Game Secures Top AFC Seed for Baltimore Ravens
1 min
Lamar Jackson's Perfect Game Secures Top AFC Seed for Baltimore Ravens
Indian Athletes at Asian Games 2023: A Tapestry of Stories
2 mins
Indian Athletes at Asian Games 2023: A Tapestry of Stories
Changing Landscape of India's Sporting Ecosystem: Insights from Asian Games 2023
2 mins
Changing Landscape of India's Sporting Ecosystem: Insights from Asian Games 2023
Aruba's Prime Minister Outlines Government's Priorities for The Future
2 mins
Aruba's Prime Minister Outlines Government's Priorities for The Future
Taiwan Ushers in New Year with Grand Flag-Raising Ceremony
4 mins
Taiwan Ushers in New Year with Grand Flag-Raising Ceremony
Leading CEOs Unveil Their Health and Fitness Routines: A Look into the Balance of Power and Well-being
5 mins
Leading CEOs Unveil Their Health and Fitness Routines: A Look into the Balance of Power and Well-being
Paul Townend Closes 2023 with Double Win at Punchestown
5 mins
Paul Townend Closes 2023 with Double Win at Punchestown
Case Study: Herpes Simplex Virus Colitis in an Immunosuppressed SLE Patient
5 mins
Case Study: Herpes Simplex Virus Colitis in an Immunosuppressed SLE Patient
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
10 mins
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
43 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
57 mins
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
1 hour
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
1 hour
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
1 hour
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
9 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
9 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app