ISRO Gears Up for XPoSat Launch: India’s First Mission to Study Black Holes

On January 1, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is poised to launch XPoSat, its first mission dedicated to studying black holes. This marks a significant milestone in India’s space exploration endeavors. In parallel, NASA unveils a collection of captivating images featuring a ‘Christmas tree-like cluster’ of stars and a celestial snow globe. Meanwhile, ISRO has released impressive full-disk images of the Sun captured by the Aditya-L1’s Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT), offering essential insights into solar phenomena and space weather.

ISRO’s XPoSat Mission: A Leap for Indian Space Research

The XPoSat Mission, powered by ISRO’s PSLV-C58 rocket, will launch the XPOSAT Satellite into an Eastward low inclination orbit. The mission’s objective is to conduct research on space-based polarisation measurements of X-ray emission from celestial sources. This is India’s first dedicated polarimetry mission, aiming to unravel the complexities of bright astronomical X-ray sources.

POLIX and XSPECT: The Cutting-Edge Payloads

The spacecraft carries two innovative scientific payloads for low-earth orbit exploration – POLIX and XSPECT. POLIX is tasked with measuring polarimetry parameters in the medium X-ray energy range of 8-30 keV photons of astronomical origin. XSPECT provides fast timing and high spectroscopic resolution in soft X-rays.

Decoding the Dynamics of Astronomical X-Ray Sources

India’s XPoSat X-ray Polarimeter Satellite is the country’s first mission dedicated to studying the dynamics of bright astronomical X-ray sources in extreme conditions. The mission, developed jointly by the Ramam Research Institute (RRI) and the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), is expected to have a lifespan of five years.

The PSLV-C58 Rocket: A High Achiever

The PSLV C58 rocket, India’s most flown rocket, will carry out this mission. With a success rate of more than 98%, the rocket has successfully performed high-profile missions in the past, including Chandrayaan 1 and Mars Orbiter Mission Aditya L1.

ISRO is all set to launch the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) on January 1, 2024, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh. The launch will be streamed live on ISRO’s official website, YouTube channel, and Facebook page, as well as on DD National TV channel and NDTV 24X7.