ISRO Embarks on Mission to Study Black Holes in 2024

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced its ambitious mission to study black holes, scheduled for 2024. This expedition is a part of ISRO’s ongoing efforts to augment space research, which includes the development of specialized instruments capable of detecting and analyzing high-energy phenomena associated with black holes.

Unveiling the XPoSat

ISRO is geared to launch a dedicated satellite, X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat), aimed at studying bright astronomical X-ray sources under extreme conditions. The satellite will be equipped with two scientific payloads – POLIX and XSPECT, expected to observe approximately 40 bright astronomical sources of diverse categories during its five-year lifespan. The anticipated benefits of the satellite’s findings would extend to the global astronomy community, enhancing the understanding of black holes, neutron stars, and active galactic nuclei.

ISRO’s Leap into Black Hole Exploration

With the launch of XPoSat, ISRO becomes the second space agency after NASA to dedicate a spacecraft to study black holes. The mission’s primary objective is to study astronomical X-ray sources, including black holes, neutron stars, and other high-energy phenomena. The spacecraft will operate in low Earth orbit, shedding new light on the emission mechanisms of various celestial sources.

Collaborations and Expectations

The mission underscores collaboration with various international scientific communities and industries to enhance the mission’s capabilities. ‘X Corp.’ has been mentioned as a significant partner in this venture, contributing advanced technology and expertise in space exploration. Beyond providing a deeper understanding of the universe and contributing to astrophysics, the mission is expected to foster technological advancements and educational opportunities within India, further strengthening India’s position in global space research.