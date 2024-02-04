Israel Tops in Positive Perception of India, Pew Research Centre Finds

Israel has emerged as the country with the most favorable view of India, according to a new report from the Pew Research Centre. The study reveals a 71% favorability ranking for India in Israel, indicating a strong mutual understanding and admiration between the two nations.

A Global Perspective on India

Following Israel, the United Kingdom holds a 66% positive view of India, demonstrating the enduring ties that bind the two countries together. Other nations where India enjoys favorable perceptions include Kenya at 64%, Nigeria at 60%, South Korea at 58%, and Japan at 55%. Rounding out the list are Australia and Italy, both with a 52% positive view of India.

The findings were highlighted in a statement from Israel, which shared the list of countries that view India most favorably. This data sheds light on global perceptions of India, offering a snapshot of the country's international standing and reputation.

Travel Freedom for Indian Citizens

Adding to the international recognition, the Passport Index 2023 has placed India at the 80th spot. This index offers insight into the number of countries Indian passport holders can visit without a visa, reflecting the travel freedom afforded to Indian citizens.

The index is a key indicator of a country's global mobility, and India's rank signifies its growing influence and acceptance on the world stage. The Passport Index 2023, therefore, not only represents the practical benefits of visa-free access for Indian passport holders but also the broader geopolitical implications of India's foreign relations.

In conclusion, the recent findings from the Pew Research Centre and the Passport Index 2023 underscore India's evolving global image and the increasing travel freedom for its citizens. These developments mark a significant step in India's journey towards greater international recognition and influence.