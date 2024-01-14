en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Is the ‘Hope Rally’ in Indian IT Stocks Sustainable? An Analysis

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:35 am EST
Is the ‘Hope Rally’ in Indian IT Stocks Sustainable? An Analysis

Following the quarterly earnings announcements of prominent Indian IT companies like Infosys, TCS, and Wipro, IT stocks have experienced a noticeable upswing, a phenomenon dubbed the ‘Hope Rally’. However, the sustainability of this rally is a matter of debate, with various indicators suggesting a possible disconnect between the stock performance and the underlying business trends of these companies.

Understanding the ‘Hope Rally’

The ‘Hope Rally’ is an optimistic response from investors to the quarterly results of these major IT companies. While these results were in line with the generally weak expectations, there was a visible improvement in margins and a decrease in attrition. It’s important to note that during a period of economic slowdown, companies often improve margins by reducing costs while employees are less likely to switch jobs, thus leading to lower attrition rates. This can create a potentially misleading impression of sector health.

Disconnect between Business Trends and Valuations

Historically, IT companies have performed well in business and stock returns even as margins declined. The current scenario, marked by a reduction in headcount and high Price-to-Earnings (PE) ratios, might indicate an incongruity between business trends and valuations. Despite the shift from legacy business to digital-focused services, productivity hasn’t improved significantly, with some companies even experiencing a downturn.

A Cautious Approach to IT Stocks

While a quick turnaround for the IT sector is not impossible, the data suggests it may be unlikely. The robust valuation amidst weak business trends calls for a cautious approach to the recent rally in IT stocks. Given the high PE ratios and the headcount decline, investors should consider whether the recent ‘Hope Rally’ truly reflects a strong underlying business trend or is merely an optimistic response to otherwise weak expectations.

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
SEC Approves Bitcoin ETFs: A Game Changer for Cryptocurrency Investments
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has made a landmark decision, approving 11 Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This includes the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Bitwise Bitcoin ETF, Hashdex Bitcoin ETF, iShares Bitcoin Trust, Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund, ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF, Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF, VanEck Bitcoin Trust, WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund, Fidelity Wise Original Bitcoin Fund,
SEC Approves Bitcoin ETFs: A Game Changer for Cryptocurrency Investments
India's Business Landscape: Single Malts, Secondhand Bikes, and More
31 mins ago
India's Business Landscape: Single Malts, Secondhand Bikes, and More
Apple's AI Team Given Relocation Ultimatum: Austin or Termination
34 mins ago
Apple's AI Team Given Relocation Ultimatum: Austin or Termination
Tech Stocks Propel India's Nifty 50 to New Highs: Approaching the Anticipated 22,000 Threshold
3 mins ago
Tech Stocks Propel India's Nifty 50 to New Highs: Approaching the Anticipated 22,000 Threshold
TikTok's Shopping Livestreams: The Rise of Virtual Personal Shoppers
7 mins ago
TikTok's Shopping Livestreams: The Rise of Virtual Personal Shoppers
Exposing the Wellheater Scam: Overpriced Heaters and Deceptive Marketing
12 mins ago
Exposing the Wellheater Scam: Overpriced Heaters and Deceptive Marketing
Latest Headlines
World News
Kano State Governor Establishes Elders Council, Supreme Court Affirms Election Victory
30 seconds
Kano State Governor Establishes Elders Council, Supreme Court Affirms Election Victory
Uganda Gears Up for NAM Summit with Infrastructure and Health Initiatives
35 seconds
Uganda Gears Up for NAM Summit with Infrastructure and Health Initiatives
Celebrating Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell: Wedding Photos Evoke Poignancy Amidst Tragedy
5 mins
Celebrating Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell: Wedding Photos Evoke Poignancy Amidst Tragedy
Cross River Government Responds to Cholera Outbreak
5 mins
Cross River Government Responds to Cholera Outbreak
Alleged Abuse at Zomba Mental Hospital: A Human Rights Investigation
5 mins
Alleged Abuse at Zomba Mental Hospital: A Human Rights Investigation
Ruggedman: Unveiling the Football Aficionado Beyond the Music
6 mins
Ruggedman: Unveiling the Football Aficionado Beyond the Music
Bangladesh Premier League 2024: New Captains Ready to Lead the Charge
7 mins
Bangladesh Premier League 2024: New Captains Ready to Lead the Charge
Prompt Offside Calls: A Matter of Safety in Football?
7 mins
Prompt Offside Calls: A Matter of Safety in Football?
Dry January Inspires a Wave of Creative Non-Alcoholic Cocktails
12 mins
Dry January Inspires a Wave of Creative Non-Alcoholic Cocktails
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
1 hour
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
6 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
6 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
7 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
7 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
7 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
11 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
11 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
12 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app