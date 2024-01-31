Is Ford Motor Company Planning a Comeback in the Indian Market?

Ford Motor Company, the American multinational automaker, appears to be making subtle moves suggestive of a possible return to the Indian auto market. This comes after a full stop to its operations in 2021, triggered by a financial crunch and underperformance of its popular models like the EcoSport and Endeavour. The hint of Ford's potential comeback was caught in the web of digital platforms where job listings for various positions at the company emerged, some even highlighting its Chennai plant.

Ford's Mysterious Job Listings

Job postings linked to Ford appeared on social media platforms and LinkedIn, stirring the pot of speculation about the company's renewed interest in the Indian market. As swiftly as they appeared, the listings were removed, and the profile of the poster was deleted. Ford has remained silent on any recruitment efforts, leaving room for conjecture about third-party recruiters' involvement or other reasons behind this sudden surge and disappearance of job ads.

Patents and Plant Retention: A Calculated Move?

Adding to the growing curiosity are Ford's recent actions. The company filed a design patent for the Endeavour, its leading SUV which had a significant fan base in India. In another move, Ford called off a deal to sell its Chennai plant to JSW. These actions have fanned the flames of speculation about Ford's possible return to the Indian market. However, the company's stance remains non-committal in response to customer inquiries, neither confirming nor denying the possibility of restarting operations in India.

Eyeing the EV Boom in India?

One theory behind Ford's potential return could be the booming Indian automobile industry, especially the promising electric vehicle (EV) sector. As part of its global strategy, Ford is making aggressive strides in the EV market. Given that the company has retained regulatory clearances for its Chennai plant, it is plausible that Ford is considering a smoother restart of manufacturing activities in India, including the potential introduction of new models like the Endeavour and EVs.