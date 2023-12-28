IRDAI Report Shows Marginal Decrease in Life Insurance Policies Sold to Women in India

In an invigorating revelation, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has presented a study showcasing a marginal decrease in the ratio of life insurance policies sold to women in India. The fiscal year 2022-23 saw a shift from 34.7% to 34.2% compared to the previous year, translating to 97.38 lakh policies out of 2.84 crore in total.

The Gender Divide and Regional Disparity

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the largest life insurance company in the country, sold a higher fraction of policies to women (35.81%) as compared to private insurers (30.13%). This disparity brings to light the differing strategies and target demographics of public and private entities in the insurance sector. In a geographical perspective, Karnataka, Kerala, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Meghalaya led the way with the highest shares of policies sold to women. However, Ladakh, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat lagged behind with noticeably lesser shares.

The Claim Settlement Quandary

A significant finding in the study was the marginal dip in the life insurance claim settlement ratio, sliding from 98.64% to 98.45%. Both LIC and private insurers witnessed a decrease in their claim settlement ratios, indicating a potential area of concern for policyholders. In a parallel vein, the health insurance sector presented a different narrative. While 85.66% of claims were settled by policy count, only 71.62% were settled by the amount paid, pointing to a trend of partial settlements and revealing the ongoing battle between inflated hospital costs and insurers’ hesitations to fully reimburse these costs.

Insurance Penetration: A Gradual Decline

Despite the ambitious ‘Insurance for All’ goal set by the IRDAI for 2047, the study noted a slight drop in insurance penetration in India. Life insurance penetration dwindled from 3.2% to 3%, and non-life insurance remained stagnant at 1%. Overall, insurance penetration experienced a dip from 4.2% to 4%, a disconcerting trend in a country where insurance is yet to gain widespread acceptance. However, a silver lining emerged with a slight increase in insurance density in the life insurance sector, hinting at the potential for a gradual shift towards better insurance coverage.