India

IRCON International Limited Opens Recruitment Drive for Engineering Professionals

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:59 am EST
IRCON International Limited, a leading engineering and construction company, has unfolded a new chapter in its recruitment drive. The organization is inviting applications for multiple positions, specifically tailored for professionals in the engineering field. The vacancies include Works Engineer/Electrical, Site Supervisor/Electrical, and Works Engineer/Civil.

Vacancies and Eligibility

According to the official notification, there is one vacancy each for the Works Engineer/Electrical and Site Supervisor/Electrical roles, and two vacancies for the Works Engineer/Civil role, making a total of four available positions. The upper age limit for applicants is meticulously set at 30 years, ensuring a young, energetic workforce ready to take on the challenges of the engineering field.

Job Posting and Remuneration

The selected candidates will be posted in the culturally vibrant state of West Bengal, offering an opportunity to contribute to the state’s infrastructural development while gaining valuable experience. In terms of remuneration, the pay scale ranges from INR 25,000 to INR 36,000, a competitive package in the current market scenario.

Application Process

For those interested, the walk-in interview dates are scheduled for 13th and 15th January 2024 at Alipurduar, West Bengal. This recruitment drive by IRCON International Limited provides a unique opportunity for qualified and experienced individuals to step up their career ladder in the relevant fields, contributing to prestigious projects in West Bengal.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

