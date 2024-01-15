IPR Department Mourns the Loss of Former Deputy Director Michi Kani

The Information & Public Relations (IPR) Department of Naharlagun, in a poignant gesture of respect, observed a two-minute silence on Monday to honor the memory of its former Deputy Director, Michi Kani. Kani, a dedicated servant of the department, passed away on January 12 at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) following a drawn-out illness.

Michi Kani: A Pillar of the IPR Department

Michi Kani was not just a staff member, but an integral part of the IPR Department. Over the years, he held various positions, including District Information & Public Relations Officer (DIPRO) across different districts. His tenure at the headquarters as Deputy Director was marked by his diligence and commitment to his work.

A Loss Deeply Felt

The news of Kani's passing was met with profound sorrow within the department. The two-minute silence observed by the officers and staff was not just a demonstration of their respect, but also a testament to the strong impact Kani had on his colleagues. The department extended its heartfelt condolences to Kani's bereaved family, praying for them to find strength in this challenging time.

Remembering Michi Kani

In memory of Michi Kani, IPR Director Onyok Pertin offered prayers for the eternal peace of the departed soul. Pertin, along with the rest of the department, hopes to honor Kani's legacy by continuing to work with the same dedication and passion that Kani had shown during his service.