INVNT GROUP Expands Footprint into South Asia with New Mumbai Office

INVNT GROUP, the Global BrandStory ProjectTM, has extended its footprint into South Asia with the inauguration of its tenth international office in Mumbai, India. This move marks a significant milestone in the agency’s growth strategy, aiming to cater to the burgeoning demand for innovative brand storytelling in one of the world’s fastest-expanding markets.

Expansion Aligned with Growth Strategy

The expansion syncs with INVNT GROUP’s goals for both vertical and horizontal growth. The agency already commands a substantial presence in global metropolises such as New York, London, Sydney, Singapore, Dubai, San Francisco, Detroit, Washington D.C, and Stockholm. It now intends to offer its services to both local and multinational clients in the South Asian region. This strategic move is driven by the need to serve clients such as Tata Motors, Hitachi Vantara, Samsung, Amazon, Unilever, and Sun Pharmaceutical, who are constantly seeking to engage and build communities through impactful brand narratives.

Emphasizing Technological and Marketing Innovation

Scott Cullather, President & CEO of INVNT GROUP, emphasized the importance of establishing a base in Mumbai to foster technological and marketing communications innovation in South Asia. He believes the new office will help the agency blend global best practices with local insights to create unique brand experiences that resonate with local audiences.

New Appointments to Lead South Asian Operations

The Mumbai office will be spearheaded by Laveesh Pandey, the newly appointed Managing Director for South Asia. Pandey brings over two decades of experience in the Media & Entertainment industry. INVNT GROUP’s expansion also includes the induction of Abhishek Pandey as Producer and Varun Parashar as Manager of Account Services. This move underlines INVNT GROUP’s dedication to creating brand stories that engage audiences across diverse platforms.