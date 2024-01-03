Invitation Extended to Magh Mela Visitors to Visit Ayodhya Following Ram Mandir Inauguration

In a bid to celebrate and promote the upcoming inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a group of saints and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) volunteers in Prayagraj have initiated the bhoomi pujan for the VHP camp at the Magh Mela grounds. The ceremony was followed by an invitation to one and all, including those affected by leprosy, to visit Ayodhya post-January 22.

Inviting the World to Ayodhya

The VHP plans to invite Magh Mela visitors, which commences on January 15, to take a holy dip in the sacred waters and then journey to Ayodhya. Magh Mela, a major annual event, draws devotees from around the globe. The VHP’s vision is to use this platform to invite people to Ayodhya following the temple’s consecration ceremony.

K P Singh, the VHP (Kashi Prant) president, said that sacred offerings and photos of the Ram temple would be distributed to those visiting the Mela from January 15, which coincides with Makar Sankranti. On this day, millions are expected to partake in a sacred bath. The VHP strategy involves reaching out to devotees across the mela grounds and the Sangam area by forming groups to visit various camps.

A Collective Endeavor

Saints and seers from different akharas and temples also plan to encourage their followers to visit Ayodhya after the ceremony. Alongside these efforts, VHP, RSS, and other Hindu organizations are spreading Ayodhya invitations and engaging with communities in slums.

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Currently under construction, the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India, is situated at Ram Janmabhoomi, the alleged birthplace of Lord Rama. The Supreme Court of India delivered a unanimous verdict in 2019, allocating the disputed land to Hindus for a temple of Ram, while Muslims were given land elsewhere to construct a mosque.

The construction of the temple is being overseen by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, and its inauguration is scheduled for January 22, 2024. The temple’s design adheres to Hindu texts, the Vastu shastra, and the Shilpa shastras. Once completed, the temple complex will stand as the world’s third-largest Hindu temple, designed in the Gurjara Chaulukya style of Nagara-style architecture found primarily in northern India.