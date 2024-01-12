Investigation Initiated Over Use of School Benches as Fuel in Bihar School

In a startling revelation, an investigation has been initiated by the Bihar Education Department, following the release of videos on social media that alarmingly show school benches being used as fuel to cook mid-day meals. The incident, which occurred at the Upgraded Middle School in Bihta block of the Patna district, throws light on the pressing issue of safety and hygiene standards in Bihar, where approximately 1.18 crore schoolchildren depend on these meals daily.

Benches Burnt Due to Lack of Firewood

The school cooks, caught in the act of burning the school benches, claim that they resorted to such drastic measures due to a severe lack of firewood. This action is not only a blatant violation of safety standards but also puts the health of students at risk, raising grave concerns about the conditions under which these meals are prepared.

Conflicting Accusations

A teacher at the school, Savita Kumari, has been accused by the cooks of instructing them to use the benches as fuel. However, she vehemently denies these allegations, instead attributing the responsibility to the school principal. On the other hand, the principal, Praveen Kumar Ranjan, dismisses these allegations as a ‘human error’. He attributes this incident to the cooks’ lack of education and the harsh cold weather, rather than any intentional malpractice.

Investigation Underway

The incident, indicative of the financial constraints faced by school authorities, is currently under thorough investigation. Block Education Officer Nivesh Kumar has acknowledged the seriousness of the situation, assuring that appropriate action will be taken against the individuals found responsible after a comprehensive review of the evidence.