Investigating Media Portrayal of Hinduism: A Study on Bias and Representation

The intricate interplay between media and religion shapes public perception, discourse, and understanding of religious issues. The evolution of this relationship has seen significant events, from the Islamic Revolution in Iran and the 9/11 attacks, to incidents such as the Babri Masjid demolition in India. The advent of digital media has further transformed this landscape, fostering the spread of religious teachings while also giving rise to the proliferation of hate speech.

Impact of Digital Media on Religion

Experts argue that the rise of new media challenges the authority of traditional religious institutions. In India, the proliferation of smartphones and social media has significantly influenced the representation of Hinduism and Hindus. This shift calls for a closer examination of how news portals, particularly those with left-leaning ideologies, portray Hinduism.

Facing the Reality of Hinduphobia

This study uses the concept of Hinduphobia and employs news framing techniques to analyse the portrayal of Hinduism in four major events in 2019: the Lok Sabha elections, the Ram Mandir verdict, the Citizenship Amendment Act, and the depiction of Hindu festivals. The findings suggest a trend of depicting Hindutva as a dangerous ideology, portraying Hindu votes as a threat to pluralism, and associating Hinduism with bigotry and majoritarianism. Furthermore, Hindu festivals are subjected to criticism, with an emphasis on victimization of Muslim minorities.

Understanding the Rise of Ideologically Driven News Portals

Such trends can be attributed to shifts in India’s political landscape, the rise of right-leaning social media, and a declining trust in mainstream media. However, the call for fair representation of communities in media underscores the need for systemic changes in education and academia to address biases.

Hindu Representation in UK Media

Moving beyond India, the representation of Hinduism in the UK media also warrants attention. A recent survey revealed that 59% of British Indian and Hindu respondents have experienced or witnessed prejudice due to media misrepresentation. The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) was identified as one of the most unreliable sources, with over 90% of respondents citing bias against Hindus. This calls for a critical reevaluation of media’s role in creating a prejudice-free environment.

Religious Violence in Bangladesh

The article also highlights the recent sectarian violence in Bangladesh, targeting Hindu religious minorities. This includes an attack on a Hindu temple in Cumilla, mob violence, and vandalism of temples and statues. As a response, Bangladeshi authorities have taken steps such as shutting down mobile internet, deploying paramilitary forces, and arresting individuals involved in the violence. Both the United Nations and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed have condemned the attacks, emphasizing the need for transparent investigations and legal protections for the Hindu community.