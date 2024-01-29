Invest Goa 2024 Summit: Unfolding Goa's Potential as a Business Hub

The recent Invest Goa 2024 summit, attracting over 400 delegates, has shone a spotlight on Goa as an enticing business destination. The summit aimed to bridge the gap between corporate leaders and stakeholders, presenting the potential and promises that Goa holds for investors.

Goa's Economic Potential

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant riveted the attention of attendees on Goa's potential as an economic powerhouse. He accentuated the state's economic growth, attributing it to the central government's support and the state's focus on skill upgradation for the young workforce. A new apprenticeship scheme was announced to further this agenda.

Proposed R&D and Financial Hub

Suresh Prabhu, the former Union Minister, proposed a visionary plan for Goa. He pointed at the state's strong pharmaceutical industry presence, suggesting that Goa could evolve into a research and development hub. He proposed the use of Goa Medical College and Hospital's infrastructure for genomic research and encouraged the building of an ecosystem around it. Furthermore, Prabhu sees potential for the state to become a financial services hub, specifically in offshore banking.

Goa as a Prospective Logistical Hub

Mauvin Godinho, the State Industries Minister, identified Goa as a potential logistical hub. The introduction of supportive policies for warehousing and eco-friendly industries furthered this proposition. Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, the Goa-IDC Chairman, further detailed the state's investment-friendly regulations. The Goa-IDC MD, Pravimal Abhishek, endorsed Goa's strategic location and infrastructure as additional reasons for investors to consider.

Regional Culinary Institute and New Initiatives

The summit also witnessed the announcement of a regional culinary institute in Goa by Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of CII, to promote Indian regional cuisine globally. The summit concluded on a high note with the launch of the "Goa-IDC Regulations 2023 Manual" and the Goa-IPB website, designed to facilitate ease of doing business for investors.