Invasive Species Threaten Andaman Islands' Biodiversity: CCMB-LaCONES Study Highlights Urgent Concerns

Hyderabad-based researchers from the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB)-Laboratory for Conservation of Endangered Species (LaCONES) have raised alarms over the detrimental impacts of invasive species on the unique terrestrial ecosystems of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The study, titled 'Impacts of Invasive Alien Species in Island Ecosystems', points to a concerning trend where animals such as elephants, goats, bullfrogs, mynas, sparrows, and African giant snails are posing a significant threat to the native fauna and flora.

Understanding the Impact

During a recent meeting on invasive species at the CCMB, Dr. Kartikeyan Vasudevan, a senior scientist from CCMB-LaCONES, shared insights from the study conducted on Indian islands, with a particular focus on the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago. The research reveals that the introduction of non-native species has led to drastic changes in the island's ecosystem, affecting everything from plant species to smaller organisms like microbes and invertebrates. Notably, the introduction of large mammals such as elephants and chital (deer) has resulted in significant forest degradation and alterations in local climate conditions.

Case Studies: Elephants and Chital

The study highlights the case of elephants introduced in the early 20th century for forestry-related operations which have since become feral, causing extensive damage to native vegetation. Similarly, the introduction of chital has led to widespread forest degradation and a decrease in vegetative cover, further exacerbating the impact on the island's biodiversity. These examples underscore the cascading effects that invasive species can have on native ecosystems.

Conservation Efforts and Future Directions

The findings of the CCMB-LaCONES study underscore the urgent need for comprehensive conservation efforts to address the invasion of alien species in the Andaman Islands. The research not only highlights the current challenges but also calls for future studies to understand the long-term impacts of these invasive species on the archipelago's biodiversity. Such efforts are crucial in preserving the unique ecological heritage of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for future generations.

As the study gains attention, it serves as a stark reminder of the delicate balance of island ecosystems and the importance of vigilant conservation practices. The ongoing research and discussions spearheaded by institutions like CCMB-LaCONES are essential in mobilizing action against the threats posed by invasive species, ensuring the protection and sustainability of the Andaman Islands' rich biodiversity.