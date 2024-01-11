Internet Sensation Mridul to Star in Q TV’s New Show ‘Mridul Ki Duniya’

QYOU Media India’s Hindi General Entertainment Channel, Q TV, is all set to tickle the funny bone of its viewers with the introduction of a new show, ‘Mridul Ki Duniya’. The show, featuring internet celebrity Mridul, aligns with the channel’s distinctive content strategy, labelled ‘Zara Hatke’. Mridul, acclaimed for his comedic rendition of everyday scenarios, assumes the lead role in a family-centric narrative that includes his parents and elder brother, Nitin.

Mridul’s World of Humor

Famed for his signature satire and distinct accent, Mridul’s show aims to provide a humorous glimpse into the family’s daily situations. The narrative is built on relatable and family-friendly humor, designed to resonate with a broad audience. Mridul’s mother is portrayed as a stringent yet amusing figure, while his father often becomes the subject of financial jokes cracked by Nitin and Mridul.

Airing Schedule and Expectations

‘Mridul Ki Duniya’ is slated to air from Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM starting January 15, 2024. The anticipation surrounding the show’s premiere is palpable, given Mridul’s widespread popularity and the channel’s reputation for delivering engaging content.

Pioneering Engaging Content

Raj Mishra, CEO of QYOU Media India, accentuated the company’s commitment to pioneering engaging and relatable content. The channel aims to cater to the diverse preferences of its viewers, and ‘Mridul Ki Duniya’ seems to be a step towards fulfilling this promise. With its light-hearted and family-centric narrative, the show is expected to become a prime-time favourite for families across India.