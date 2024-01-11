en English
India

Internet Sensation Mridul to Star in Q TV’s New Show ‘Mridul Ki Duniya’

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:15 am EST
QYOU Media India’s Hindi General Entertainment Channel, Q TV, is all set to tickle the funny bone of its viewers with the introduction of a new show, ‘Mridul Ki Duniya’. The show, featuring internet celebrity Mridul, aligns with the channel’s distinctive content strategy, labelled ‘Zara Hatke’. Mridul, acclaimed for his comedic rendition of everyday scenarios, assumes the lead role in a family-centric narrative that includes his parents and elder brother, Nitin.

Mridul’s World of Humor

Famed for his signature satire and distinct accent, Mridul’s show aims to provide a humorous glimpse into the family’s daily situations. The narrative is built on relatable and family-friendly humor, designed to resonate with a broad audience. Mridul’s mother is portrayed as a stringent yet amusing figure, while his father often becomes the subject of financial jokes cracked by Nitin and Mridul.

Airing Schedule and Expectations

‘Mridul Ki Duniya’ is slated to air from Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM starting January 15, 2024. The anticipation surrounding the show’s premiere is palpable, given Mridul’s widespread popularity and the channel’s reputation for delivering engaging content.

Pioneering Engaging Content

Raj Mishra, CEO of QYOU Media India, accentuated the company’s commitment to pioneering engaging and relatable content. The channel aims to cater to the diverse preferences of its viewers, and ‘Mridul Ki Duniya’ seems to be a step towards fulfilling this promise. With its light-hearted and family-centric narrative, the show is expected to become a prime-time favourite for families across India.

India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

India

