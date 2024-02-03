International Workshop on Bird Conservation to Tackle Illegal Hunting in Bihar, India

On February 5th, Bihar, India, will become the epicenter of bird conservation efforts as it hosts an international workshop titled 'Bird Conservation Initiatives in India with special focus on illegal hunting, taking and trade of birds-conservation and management issues and concerns - South Asian Regional Perspective'. The event, organized by the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (DEFCC) of the Bihar government and the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), aims to tackle the rampant issue of illegal hunting, taking, and trade of birds within the Central Asian Flyway (CAF) Region. The workshop will convene over 52 delegates from more than 40 national and international organizations.

Global Collaboration for Bird Conservation

The magnitude of the workshop is truly international with representatives hailing from Myanmar, Kazakhstan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Bhutan, as well as from across India. This diverse assembly of delegates highlights the global concern for bird conservation and the collective will to address the ongoing illegal activities threatening the avian population.

The Patna Declaration and Action Plan

Bandana Preyashi, Secretary of the DEFCC, announced that the 'Patna declaration' will be unveiled during the workshop. This will outline the state's action plan for bird conservation in relation to the CAF and strategies to combat illegal activities. The declaration is expected to serve as a beacon, guiding future actions and policies related to bird conservation.

Addressing Broad Challenges in Bird Conservation

Topics of discussion during the workshop will include the enforcement of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, the implementation of CITES in India, and the broader challenges faced by birds, such as habitat loss and climate change. The workshop will underscore the need for stronger enforcement of existing regulations and the formulation of effective conservation strategies. The objective is to protect avian biodiversity, agricultural interests, and tourism, all of which are adversely impacted by illegal activities.