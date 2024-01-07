en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

International Kite Festival 2024: Traffic Restrictions and Safety Calls Amid Celebrations

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:00 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 11:09 pm EST
International Kite Festival 2024: Traffic Restrictions and Safety Calls Amid Celebrations

On the cusp of the International Kite Festival 2024, the city of Ahmedabad is bracing itself for an influx of eager kite-flying enthusiasts. The festival, a vibrant and much-anticipated event, is set to commence on Sunday on the scenic Sabarmati riverfront. In anticipation, local authorities have announced traffic restrictions, scheduled for January 7, the opening day of the festival. The area from Vallabh Sadan Junction to Riverfront West Police Station will see restricted vehicular movement, a move aimed at managing the expected surge in visitors and ensuring smooth traffic flow during the festival.

Alternate Route for Motorists

To accommodate this closure, an alternative route has been suggested for motorists. The detour will divert drivers via Delite Crossroads to Town Hall Crossroads, and then proceed along the iconic Ashram Road. This rerouting strategy is not just about traffic management but also about safety, considering the potential hazards associated with the festival. The authorities’ decision underscores their commitment to ensuring that the International Kite Festival 2024 is a celebration of culture, rather than a cause for concern.

The Flip Side of Festivities

Despite the allure and joy that the International Kite Festival brings, it has its darker side. The aftermath of the festival often reveals disturbing reports of injuries and fatalities. The use of fighter kites, along with lines coated with a dangerous mixture of glue and powdered glass, can be serious enough to cause life-threatening injuries. In previous years, six people, including three children, lost their lives during Gujarat’s International Kite Festival, known as Uttarayan, with 176 others wounded.

Urgent Appeal for Safety

This high injury and fatality rate has spurred the Gujarat officials and police to urge festival-goers to exercise caution while partaking in the festivities. The appeal is not just about individual safety but also about collective responsibility. Revelers are called upon to be mindful of their actions, not to put their lives or those of others at risk. The message is clear: enjoy the enchanting spectacle of the International Kite Festival 2024, but do so responsibly.

0
India Social Travel & Tourism
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
Hassan Police Uncover Dark Truth in Triple Murder, Arrest Vijayapura Man
In a grim turn of events, the Hassan Police on January 6, arrested Ningappa Kagavadi, a 36-year-old man from Vijayapura, for a heart-wrenching triple murder case. The victims were identified as Shivamma and her two young children, Pavan and Sinchana. The horrific incident unfolded on January 1 in the quiet village of Dasarakoplu, Hassan. The
Hassan Police Uncover Dark Truth in Triple Murder, Arrest Vijayapura Man
Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust Tightens Rules for 'Sugam Darshan'
5 mins ago
Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust Tightens Rules for 'Sugam Darshan'
Weather Chaos Disrupts Flight Operations at Ranchi's Birsa Munda International Airport
5 mins ago
Weather Chaos Disrupts Flight Operations at Ranchi's Birsa Munda International Airport
Raju Asan: Reviving and Expanding the Narrative of Chavittu Nadakam
3 mins ago
Raju Asan: Reviving and Expanding the Narrative of Chavittu Nadakam
Bollywood Celebrates 'Animal' Success with Star-Studded Mumbai Party
3 mins ago
Bollywood Celebrates 'Animal' Success with Star-Studded Mumbai Party
NCRTC to Rent Out RRTS Premises and Trains for Filming and Private Events
5 mins ago
NCRTC to Rent Out RRTS Premises and Trains for Filming and Private Events
Latest Headlines
World News
ANC's NEC Meeting Sets Tone for Year Ahead, Continuity in January 8 Statement
2 mins
ANC's NEC Meeting Sets Tone for Year Ahead, Continuity in January 8 Statement
Virginia Tech Falls to Florida State in Thrilling ACC Men's Basketball Encounter
3 mins
Virginia Tech Falls to Florida State in Thrilling ACC Men's Basketball Encounter
Grosse Ile Triumphs in Overtime in a Thrilling Hockey Clash
3 mins
Grosse Ile Triumphs in Overtime in a Thrilling Hockey Clash
Trackside Analysis: Prospective Winners in Upcoming Horse Racing Event
3 mins
Trackside Analysis: Prospective Winners in Upcoming Horse Racing Event
Tyler Jordan Shines in North Stars' Victory: Hockey Roundup
4 mins
Tyler Jordan Shines in North Stars' Victory: Hockey Roundup
Dhaka Election: Awami League Supporters Seen in Polling Booths
4 mins
Dhaka Election: Awami League Supporters Seen in Polling Booths
Hon. Obinna Chidoka: A Journey of Political Service and Personal Milestones at 50
4 mins
Hon. Obinna Chidoka: A Journey of Political Service and Personal Milestones at 50
An Insight into Fiji's Governance and Societal Challenges
5 mins
An Insight into Fiji's Governance and Societal Challenges
Cardiff Woman's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey Boosts Pole Dancing Skills
5 mins
Cardiff Woman's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey Boosts Pole Dancing Skills
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
2 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
2 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
2 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
3 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
8 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
9 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
New JN.1 Omicron Variant Triggers Global Alarm Amid Rapid Spread
10 hours
New JN.1 Omicron Variant Triggers Global Alarm Amid Rapid Spread
Abune Petros' Christmas Benediction: A Call for Unity and Global Peace
11 hours
Abune Petros' Christmas Benediction: A Call for Unity and Global Peace
Rapid Global Spread of New Omicron Variant JN.1 Rings Alarm Bells
11 hours
Rapid Global Spread of New Omicron Variant JN.1 Rings Alarm Bells

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app