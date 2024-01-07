International Kite Festival 2024: Traffic Restrictions and Safety Calls Amid Celebrations

On the cusp of the International Kite Festival 2024, the city of Ahmedabad is bracing itself for an influx of eager kite-flying enthusiasts. The festival, a vibrant and much-anticipated event, is set to commence on Sunday on the scenic Sabarmati riverfront. In anticipation, local authorities have announced traffic restrictions, scheduled for January 7, the opening day of the festival. The area from Vallabh Sadan Junction to Riverfront West Police Station will see restricted vehicular movement, a move aimed at managing the expected surge in visitors and ensuring smooth traffic flow during the festival.

Alternate Route for Motorists

To accommodate this closure, an alternative route has been suggested for motorists. The detour will divert drivers via Delite Crossroads to Town Hall Crossroads, and then proceed along the iconic Ashram Road. This rerouting strategy is not just about traffic management but also about safety, considering the potential hazards associated with the festival. The authorities’ decision underscores their commitment to ensuring that the International Kite Festival 2024 is a celebration of culture, rather than a cause for concern.

The Flip Side of Festivities

Despite the allure and joy that the International Kite Festival brings, it has its darker side. The aftermath of the festival often reveals disturbing reports of injuries and fatalities. The use of fighter kites, along with lines coated with a dangerous mixture of glue and powdered glass, can be serious enough to cause life-threatening injuries. In previous years, six people, including three children, lost their lives during Gujarat’s International Kite Festival, known as Uttarayan, with 176 others wounded.

Urgent Appeal for Safety

This high injury and fatality rate has spurred the Gujarat officials and police to urge festival-goers to exercise caution while partaking in the festivities. The appeal is not just about individual safety but also about collective responsibility. Revelers are called upon to be mindful of their actions, not to put their lives or those of others at risk. The message is clear: enjoy the enchanting spectacle of the International Kite Festival 2024, but do so responsibly.