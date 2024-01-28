International Gathering of World Elders Begins with Cultural Procession in Dibrugarh, Assam

The 8th International Conference and Gathering of World Elders, a grand global confluence of indigenous wisdom and culture, began on January 28, 2024, in Dibrugarh, Assam. The event, hosted by the International Centre for Cultural Studies, witnessed a vibrant procession of delegates from 33 nations, dressed in their traditional attires, performing devotional dances and drumming, an emblematic representation of Northeastern tribes.

A Rally for Cultural Preservation

The inaugural session of the conference was graced by Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who underlined the importance of preserving indigenous faiths. Highlighting the adverse effects of missionary activities on these faiths, he announced a new government department committed to supporting and promoting indigenous cultures. The conference, which aims to foster an exchange of ancient indigenous knowledge, is set to conclude on February 1, 2024, at the Shiksha Valley School.

Unveiling of a Global Platform

The conference is more than an event; it's a platform for about 300 participants to share their spiritual wisdom, represent their traditions, and experience the rich diversity of others'. Besides paper presentations, panel discussions, workshops, and cultural nights, the conference also includes a field tour of the Research Institute of the World's Ancient Traditions, Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH) in Roing, Arunachal Pradesh.

Keynote Address: An Appeal for Spiritual Oneness

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief, Mohan Bhagwat, in his keynote address, critiqued the modern ideologies that prioritize material prosperity over cultural diversity and ancient wisdom. He emphasized the need for spiritual oneness and the integration of culture into development policies. An academic journal focusing on history, anthropology, and governance was also launched during the event, marking another significant stride in the direction of preserving and promoting indigenous wisdom.