Agriculture

International Fisheries Congress Calls for Vembanad Lake Authority and Educational Reforms

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:50 am EST
International Fisheries Congress Calls for Vembanad Lake Authority and Educational Reforms

The International Fisheries Congress, hosted at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos), concluded with a resounding call for the establishment of a Vembanad Lake Development Authority in Kerala. The proposed authority, inspired by the functional model of the Chilika Development Authority in Odisha, is envisioned to shoulder the responsibility of the lake’s conservation, monitoring, and comprehensive development. The move aims to address the environmental and economic challenges confronting the lake and the region’s fishing industry.

Vembanad Lake: A New Chapter

Under the firm stewardship of the proposed Authority, the Vembanad lake ecosystem is expected to witness a holistic transformation. The Authority will strive to strike a delicate balance between the preservation of the aquatic ecosystem and the promotion of sustainable economic activities. The initiative could herald a new era for the local communities and the fishing industry, which have been grappling with the daunting tasks of environmental conservation and economic survival.

Reforming Fisheries Education

Another significant recommendation from the Congress was the formation of a Fisheries Council of India and the development of a national fisheries education framework. This groundbreaking framework aims to elevate the standards of fisheries education by focusing on curriculum design, infrastructure enhancement, and manpower development. The proposed framework promises a robust teacher training program, emphasizing the significance of pedagogy and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

Embracing Modernity and Climate Resilience

The participants at the congress underscored the importance of infusing modern subjects such as data science and Artificial Intelligence into fisheries courses. They advocated for the improvement of communication and managerial skills to bolster graduates’ entrepreneurial abilities and employability. The need for efficient data collection in inland fisheries and the strengthening of farmer-industry relationships were also underscored. The congress highlighted strategic measures to address climate change in the Asia-Pacific aquaculture sector. This includes the establishment of a global network for climate resilience aimed at fortifying farmers, farming systems, and breeds against climate-induced challenges.

Agriculture
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

