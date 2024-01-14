International Fisheries Congress Calls for Vembanad Lake Authority and Educational Reforms

The International Fisheries Congress, hosted at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos), concluded with a resounding call for the establishment of a Vembanad Lake Development Authority in Kerala. The proposed authority, inspired by the functional model of the Chilika Development Authority in Odisha, is envisioned to shoulder the responsibility of the lake’s conservation, monitoring, and comprehensive development. The move aims to address the environmental and economic challenges confronting the lake and the region’s fishing industry.

Vembanad Lake: A New Chapter

Under the firm stewardship of the proposed Authority, the Vembanad lake ecosystem is expected to witness a holistic transformation. The Authority will strive to strike a delicate balance between the preservation of the aquatic ecosystem and the promotion of sustainable economic activities. The initiative could herald a new era for the local communities and the fishing industry, which have been grappling with the daunting tasks of environmental conservation and economic survival.

Reforming Fisheries Education

Another significant recommendation from the Congress was the formation of a Fisheries Council of India and the development of a national fisheries education framework. This groundbreaking framework aims to elevate the standards of fisheries education by focusing on curriculum design, infrastructure enhancement, and manpower development. The proposed framework promises a robust teacher training program, emphasizing the significance of pedagogy and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

Embracing Modernity and Climate Resilience

The participants at the congress underscored the importance of infusing modern subjects such as data science and Artificial Intelligence into fisheries courses. They advocated for the improvement of communication and managerial skills to bolster graduates’ entrepreneurial abilities and employability. The need for efficient data collection in inland fisheries and the strengthening of farmer-industry relationships were also underscored. The congress highlighted strategic measures to address climate change in the Asia-Pacific aquaculture sector. This includes the establishment of a global network for climate resilience aimed at fortifying farmers, farming systems, and breeds against climate-induced challenges.