Interim Union Budget 2024: A New Dawn for Life Insurance in India

The Interim Union Budget 2024, an economic blueprint of the Indian government, has been met with enthusiasm by the life insurance industry. The budget, with its strong focus on financial inclusion, specifically targets four underserved segments: the poor (Garib), women (Mahilayen), youth (Yuva), and farmers (Annadata). This alignment has been seen as a golden opportunity by the life insurance sector to bridge the insurance gap in India and fortify individuals against various risks through their long-term products.

Bridging the Insurance Gap

In a country where insurance penetration stands at a mere 1.0 percent for general insurance and 3.0 percent for life insurance, the need for enhancing coverage is apparent. As of December 2023, life insurers had covered approximately 19 crore lives, with around 4 crore from rural areas. The life insurance sector, in FY23 alone, has settled claims amounting to over 45,000 crore, a testament to its pivotal role in financial stability.

Targeting Micro Savings and Needs

Life insurers are on a mission to reach those with micro savings and needs, striving to bring insurance parity across states and serving the often overlooked. This commitment has been evident in their participation in government initiatives like PMJJBY and PMSBY, where they have enrolled close to 18.5 crore beneficiaries in the past three years. The Budget proposes collaboration and strategic expansion within the industry, hinting at the development of micro-insurance products, customization of benefits, and the adoption of technology, all in partnership with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

The government's focus on 'GDP' - Governance, Development, and Performance, coupled with the IRDAI's continued support, underscores an integrated vision to empower citizens and ensure economic stability. Life insurance, with its unique features such as long-term guaranteed principal and returns and the ability to manage asset-liability mismatch risks, is positioned as an integral part of this financial framework.